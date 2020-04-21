Pa Dept. of Health logo

The state Department of Health reports there have been two new confirmed or presumptive positive cases of coronavirus within the past 24 hours in the local four-county region.

Snyder and Union counties each logged one additional case within the past day, according to today's report. 

Across Pennsylvania there have been 1,156 new, confirmed or presumptive positive cases of COVID-19 in the past day.

Today's new confirmed and probable cases bring the total number logged since March 6 to 35,684 in all 67 counties, where the state population totals 12.8 million. It is unknown how many of the people with confirmed cases have since recovered because the state Department of Health does not track those numbers.

There have been 58 confirmed or presumptive COVID-19 related deaths reported in Pennsylvania since yesterday, bringing the total to 1,622 deaths in Pennsylvania since early March, when the outbreak began. There have been no recent deaths in Montour, Northumberland, Snyder or Union counties.

A total of 2,764 people are currently receiving treatment for COVID-19 in a hospital, representing 7.7 percent of the total cases, the state Department of Health reports. Among those hospitalized, 668 people are using ventilators.

Since March 6, there have been 239 confirmed or presumptive positive cases in Columbia County, 47 in Montour County, 77 in Northumberland County, 73 in Juniata County, 43 in Lycoming County, 31 in Snyder County and 30 in Union County.

A total of 5,954 of Pennsylvania's COVID-19 cases - 16.6 percent - are those who live or work in nursing or personal care homes, resulting in 845 deaths - 52 percent of the state total.

One resident of a Northumberland County nursing or personal care home is being treated for COVID-19. There are no cases reported in homes located in Montour, Snyder or Union counties.

Here is the county breakdown of the total number of COVID-19 cases by county since March 6:

COVID-19 cases by county

County Cases Deaths
Adams 92 2
Allegheny 1,088 74
Armstrong 39 2
Beaver 317 47
Bedford 16 1
Berks 2,069 85
Blair 14 0
Bradford 29 5
Bucks 2,004 126
Butler 164 7
Cambria 21 2
Cameron 1 0
Carbon 154 11
Centre 76 2
Chester 950 67
Clarion 19 1
Clearfield 11 0
Clinton 13 0
Columbia 239 7
Crawford 17 0
Cumberland 207 6
Dauphin 422 13
Delaware 2,757 123
Elk 2 0
Erie 62 0
Fayette 70 3
Forest 7 0
Franklin 152 10
Fulton 2 0
Greene 25 0
Huntingdon 15 0
Indiana 56 4
Jefferson 3 0
Juniata 73 0
Lackawanna 682 57
Lancaster 1,326 86
Lawrence 61 6
Lebanon 535 8
Lehigh 2,374 49
Luzerne 1,848 60
Lycoming 43 2
McKean 5 0
Mercer 59 1
Mifflin 22 0
Monroe 1,015 48
Montgomery 3,294 230
Montour 47 0
Northampton 1,591 44
Northumberland 77 0
Perry 23 1
Philadelphia 9,696 365
Pike 317 12
Potter 4 0
Schuylkill 283 7
Snyder 31 1
Somerset 19 0
Sullivan 1 0
Susquehanna 71 4
Tioga 15 2
Union 30 0
Venango 6 0
Warren 2 1
Washington 87 2
Wayne 86 3
Westmoreland 300 20
Wyoming 17 1
York 531 13
Totals (Since March 6) 35,045 1,622

