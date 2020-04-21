The state Department of Health reports there have been two new confirmed or presumptive positive cases of coronavirus within the past 24 hours in the local four-county region.
Snyder and Union counties each logged one additional case within the past day, according to today's report.
Across Pennsylvania there have been 1,156 new, confirmed or presumptive positive cases of COVID-19 in the past day.
Today's new confirmed and probable cases bring the total number logged since March 6 to 35,684 in all 67 counties, where the state population totals 12.8 million. It is unknown how many of the people with confirmed cases have since recovered because the state Department of Health does not track those numbers.
There have been 58 confirmed or presumptive COVID-19 related deaths reported in Pennsylvania since yesterday, bringing the total to 1,622 deaths in Pennsylvania since early March, when the outbreak began. There have been no recent deaths in Montour, Northumberland, Snyder or Union counties.
A total of 2,764 people are currently receiving treatment for COVID-19 in a hospital, representing 7.7 percent of the total cases, the state Department of Health reports. Among those hospitalized, 668 people are using ventilators.
Since March 6, there have been 239 confirmed or presumptive positive cases in Columbia County, 47 in Montour County, 77 in Northumberland County, 73 in Juniata County, 43 in Lycoming County, 31 in Snyder County and 30 in Union County.
A total of 5,954 of Pennsylvania's COVID-19 cases - 16.6 percent - are those who live or work in nursing or personal care homes, resulting in 845 deaths - 52 percent of the state total.
One resident of a Northumberland County nursing or personal care home is being treated for COVID-19. There are no cases reported in homes located in Montour, Snyder or Union counties.
Here is the county breakdown of the total number of COVID-19 cases by county since March 6:
COVID-19 cases by county
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Adams
|92
|2
|Allegheny
|1,088
|74
|Armstrong
|39
|2
|Beaver
|317
|47
|Bedford
|16
|1
|Berks
|2,069
|85
|Blair
|14
|0
|Bradford
|29
|5
|Bucks
|2,004
|126
|Butler
|164
|7
|Cambria
|21
|2
|Cameron
|1
|0
|Carbon
|154
|11
|Centre
|76
|2
|Chester
|950
|67
|Clarion
|19
|1
|Clearfield
|11
|0
|Clinton
|13
|0
|Columbia
|239
|7
|Crawford
|17
|0
|Cumberland
|207
|6
|Dauphin
|422
|13
|Delaware
|2,757
|123
|Elk
|2
|0
|Erie
|62
|0
|Fayette
|70
|3
|Forest
|7
|0
|Franklin
|152
|10
|Fulton
|2
|0
|Greene
|25
|0
|Huntingdon
|15
|0
|Indiana
|56
|4
|Jefferson
|3
|0
|Juniata
|73
|0
|Lackawanna
|682
|57
|Lancaster
|1,326
|86
|Lawrence
|61
|6
|Lebanon
|535
|8
|Lehigh
|2,374
|49
|Luzerne
|1,848
|60
|Lycoming
|43
|2
|McKean
|5
|0
|Mercer
|59
|1
|Mifflin
|22
|0
|Monroe
|1,015
|48
|Montgomery
|3,294
|230
|Montour
|47
|0
|Northampton
|1,591
|44
|Northumberland
|77
|0
|Perry
|23
|1
|Philadelphia
|9,696
|365
|Pike
|317
|12
|Potter
|4
|0
|Schuylkill
|283
|7
|Snyder
|31
|1
|Somerset
|19
|0
|Sullivan
|1
|0
|Susquehanna
|71
|4
|Tioga
|15
|2
|Union
|30
|0
|Venango
|6
|0
|Warren
|2
|1
|Washington
|87
|2
|Wayne
|86
|3
|Westmoreland
|300
|20
|Wyoming
|17
|1
|York
|531
|13
|Totals (Since March 6)
|35,045
|1,622
