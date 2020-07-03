Two more Northumberland County residents' deaths have been attributed to the coronavirus pandemic, according to data released today by the state Department of Health.
According to health officials, the deaths were the only new ones in the Valley, increasing the four-county total to 13.
There were also five new cases confirmed in the Valley, four in Northumberland County and one in Union County, bringing the number of cases in the Valley to 556.
Statewide, there were 667 new confirmed positive cases, bringing the total to 88,741. There were 34 new deaths reported, pushing the Pennsylvania death toll to 6,746.
According to the DOH data, 11,423 Valley residents have tested negative in the Valley, most of them -- 4,463 -- in Montour County. Northumberland County has 3,603 negative tests, Union County has 2,407 and Snyder County has 950. Statewide 700,366 residents have tested negative for the virus.
Allegheny County reported 166 new cases overnight a day after reporting 233, it's single-highest total since the state began tracking cases in March. Health officials in the county ordered bars, restaurants and casinos to shut down and the cancellation of any gathering of 25 or more people for one week, according to state officials.
Today's four new cases pushes Northumberland County's total to 320. Union County's total is now 94. Montour County, at 75, and Snyder County, at 67, did not change.
Approximately 6,745 of the state's total cases are in health care workers.