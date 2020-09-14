LEWISBURG — Union County Commissioners opened a second round of CARES grant funding for small businesses and select nonprofits.

Approximately $800,000 total is available, up to $15,000 for each successful applicant. Funds are distributed to aid businesses and nonprofits in recovering financial losses caused by the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The application process is online and opens at noon today, Sept. 14, and closes at noon Sept. 30. For more information on rules and to submit an application, visit https://union-county-cares-grant-unioncounty.hub.arcgis.com/.

Union County previously awarded approximately $1.7 million to 136 small businesses and nonprofits through its CARES Small Business/Non-profit Recovery Sustainability Fund. Those who didn’t receive funding in the first round are encouraged to apply. Priority will be given to those who haven’t yet received public aid.

Union County CARES grants A list of the first round recipients of Union County CARES grant funding.

Employers with less than 100 employees and nonprofits registered at 501c3 or 501c19 organizations are eligible including those “located in or nearby and provide services to Union County,” according to a press release announcing the grant funding.

The funds aren’t loans and don’t need to be repaid. The money must be allocated and spent by recipients no later than Dec. 30.

Proprietary and financial information will not be made public, according to the county commissioners.

The federal CARES Act — Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act — dedicated more than $2 trillion towards economic relief. Union County received more than $4 million in CARES funding and dedicated more than half towards local economic relief.

Union County’s program is administered in coordination with the Central PA Chamber of Commerce, Greater Susquehanna Valley Chamber of Commerce and the Greater Susquehanna Valley United Way.

For questions, email caresgrant@unionco.org or call Tea Jay Aikey, Central PA Chamber president and CEO, at 570-742-7341.