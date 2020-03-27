Union County Commissioners, Evangelical Community Hospital, and Geisinger have sent a four-page letter to the Bureau of Prisons seeking detailed information about federal prisoners being sent to to the U.S. Penitentiary at Lewisburg and the Federal Correctional Complex at Allenwood.
Leaders with all three entities "are concerned that an influx of prisoners from regions with widespread COVID-19 outbreak will increase the risk of infection for the staff at the Union County-based facilities and thereby increase the risk of infection to the community at-large," according to a release sent out this morning. "An outbreak in the prison population has the potential to severely tax the resources of the healthcare providers in the region."
One of 32 federal inmates transported from Oklahoma City to Allenwood on Monday was taken to Geisinger Medical Center in Danville and tested for COVID-19. The inmate has tested positive for a respiratory infection but the COVID-19 test is still pending, a prison union official said. The transfers have prompted U.S. Rep. Fred Keller to increase his efforts to halt the movement of prisoners into Pennsylvania.
“The Bureau of Prisons has a legal obligation to ensure that local health service providers are consulted regarding an inmate’s health,” said Preston Boop, Union County Commissioner chairman. “The Bureau’s lack of response to questions about their transfer of prisoners to facilities in our county required us to formally seek information about these potential transfers.”
“Like the commissioners and Geisinger, we are concerned about the safety and well-being of the communities where those who staff these facilities live,” said Kendra Aucker, President and CEO, Evangelical Community Hospital. “We’re also concerned that an outbreak in the prison population could overburden our facility and limit our ability to care for the entire community.”
“Given the continued spread of COVID-19 across the country, all health care providers must be diligent with available resources,” said Jaewon Ryu, Geisinger CEO. “We agreed to join the Union County Commissioners in their formal request to the Bureau of Prisons for information and actions that will prevent prisoners potentially or actively infected with COVID-19 from being transferred to federal prisons in our service area.”