Union County Commissioners directed county employees, where feasible, to telecommute beginning Monday. Employees are asked to work with their supervisors to establish tele-work plans through Jan. 15.
According to Chief Clerk Sue Greene, new signage regarding COVID-19 mitigation measures will be hung at county buildings and information will be updated at www.unionco.org.
Masks are required, Greene said, and the public must continue to make appointments to visit county offices. The public can expect questions to screen whether they’re feeling symptoms or have been exposed to someone confirmed to have the respiratory disease.
“This year has been unlike any other and difficult at times from anything we have experienced. I personally appreciate the efforts you have put into following the safety protocols that were approved in June. We are all tired, nevertheless, there is light at the end of the tunnel. We need to stay the course in the meantime,” Greene wrote in a memo to county employees.