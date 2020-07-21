A Union County employee tested positive for COVID-19 and all county employees are following the protocols put in place by commissioners in April, according to a press release sent Monday night.
Employees of the county's Domestic Relations Office that we were working in the courthouse last week have been quarantined as a precaution, Commissioners Preston Boop, Jeff Reber and Stacy Richards and Judge Michael Hudock said.
"The maintenance department had sanitized the office suite and several other areas," Boop said. "We asked employees, in addition to continuing to follow our COVID-19 protocols, to take their temperature twice daily and to immediately report fevers or other COVID-19 symptoms to their supervisor.”
The internal protocols were developed with county staff input and approved by the Commissioners in April.