Two Valley counties saw their community transmission rate distinction of COVID-19 lowered by the state Department of Health on Wednesday.
According to updated data from the DOH, Montour County had a low rate of community transmission in the seven-day window that ended May 14, while Union County had moderate growth.
In Tuesday's release, Union County was still listed with substantial growth, while Montour County had moderate. It is the first time Montour County has had a low transmission rate since Sept. 25, 2020 and Union has had substantial growth each week since April 2.
State data had shown Union County’s incidence rate in the seven-day window ending May 14 was 80.1 cases and a positive test rate of 1.7 percent.
Maggi Barton, deputy press secretary for the DOH, said health officials omitted one day's data in Tuesday's release.
Pennsylvania registered 1,257 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, including 16 cases in the Valley. There were six cases in Northumberland, five in Union, four in Snyder and three in Montour.
Statewide there were 54 deaths linked to the novel coronavirus, the fourth time in 10 days with at least 50 deaths. There were two more deaths in Northumberland County, which has had eight deaths in the last seven days.
DOH officials said 91,670 COVID shots were administered on Tuesday, including 52,290 that fully vaccinated residents. There have been nearly 9.9 million shots given in Pennsylvania since December. As of noon Wednesday, 66,447 Valley residents are fully vaccinated.
On Wednesday, the state’s rolling seven-day average of new cases dropped to 1,678. T
Statewide percent positive test rate for the week ending Friday decreased to 5.3 percent, the fourth week in a row the positive rate has decreased. It is the lowest total since Oct. 23, 2020.
Hospitals
The state reported 1,353 individuals were hospitalized with COVID-19 as of noon Wednesday, down 74 from Tuesday. Of that total, 316 were in intensive care units (ICUs), down four, and 212 were being treated on ventilators, up one.
It is the lowest number of hospitalizations since Oct. 20 when 1,420 coronavirus-positive patients were in Pennsylvania hospitals.
In the Valley, there were 48 patients hospitalized according to state data, down one from Tuesday. There are 40 patients at Geisinger in Danville, one at Geisinger-Shamokin and seven at Evangelical Community Hospital. Eighteen patients were being treated in the ICU — 14 in Danville and three at Evangelical — and six patients at Geisinger’s main campus in Danville were on ventilators.
On campus
Bucknell University reported three cases — all students — on campus Wednesday morning, level with Tuesday. There were no positive test results on campus on Tuesday, according to the school’s dashboard. Five students remain in isolation, up three.
Susquehanna University has ended its spring semester following three graduation ceremonies last weekend. The university will no longer provide COVID updates until the fall.
Prisons and state centers
Active cases at state and federal prisons across the Valley declined on Wednesday.
Two active staff cases remain at federal prisons in Union County, one each at USP-Allenwood and USP-Lewisburg, the same numbers as reported Tuesday. There are no other active cases in the four prisons, according to the Bureau of Prisons.
At SCI-Coal Township, there are now two cases — one inmate and one staffer — down two from Tuesday. There have been three inmate COVID-19 deaths at the facility.
There were fewer than five staff member cases at the Selinsgrove State Center on Monday morning; there are no active cases among those receiving services. Fewer than five people have died at the location. The Department of Human Services does not provide specific numbers if they are less than five. Since the pandemic began in March 2020, there have been 102 resident cases and 250 staff cases at the facility.
There were no active cases among clients and less than five active cases among workers at the Danville State Hospital on Friday. There have also been less than five client deaths. There have been 75 cases at the facility, including 39 among clients.