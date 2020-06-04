Union County Commissioners are asking Gov. Tom Wolf to move the county into the green phase on Friday.
In a letter sent to the governor this morning, commissioners Preston Boop, Jeff Reber and Stacy Richards say the county meets many of the metrics required to go green and business owners are worried if they cannot open soon, they may shutter indefinitely.
"Our assessment of the PA Department of Health data is that our positive COVID-19 case numbers over the past 14 days have been well below the 50 cases per 100,000 population, an early metric of flattening the curve. We have maintained a low level of cases since the beginning of the pandemic with one exception related to a single specific area of the county approximately two weeks ago," the commissioners wrote.
The commissioners also cited available capacity at local hospitals, who also have sufficient supplies of PPE, they said.
They also wrote to the governor about concerns Union County business owners have voiced in recent weeks.
"We do need our businesses to open. We daily receive messages from businesses that may not survive if not able to reopen immediately," they wrote. "The fear of the unknown is causing great anxiety among businesses and citizens as everyone looks for ways to cope with the upheaval in our lives."
Union County moved into the yellow phase on May 8. The county was not part of the first sets of counties to move green, including 18 that went green on May 29 and 16 more scheduled to go green Friday.