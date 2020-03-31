Libraries across Union County will remained closed through the end of April according to a release from the Union County Library System.
The Herr Memorial Library in Mifflinburg, the Public Library for Union County in Lewisburg and the West End Library in Laurelton will remain closed through April 30. All library sponsored programs and meeting room bookings are canceled.
According to library officials,fines will be waived for items due during the closure. Materials can be returned via 24/7 book drops.
How to use the library at home:
- Borrow e-books and audiobooks from eBranch2Go or Hoopla
- Stream music, movies and TV shows with Hoopla
- Access unlimited worksheets, crafts, forms, flashcards, seasonal ideas and more. Resources for children PreK up to grades 4-6 with Mailbox
- A variety of e-resources including academic articles, auto-repair information, business insights and more on PowerLibrary
- Renew materials online using the My Account link on our website