Union County Library System closes, joins all state libraries in temporary measure

LEWISBURG — The Union County Library System announced Saturday morning it’s three locations are closed through March 29 under direction by the Office of Commonwealth Libraries.
The decision was made to be consistent with Gov. Tom Wolf’s efforts to slow the spread of the COVID-19 virus, the release states, citing Glenn R. Miller, Deputy Secretary and Commissioner for Libraries. Miller ordered all state libraries to close.
The library system consists of Herr Memorial Library in Mifflinburg, The Public Library for Union County in Lewisburg and the West End Library in Laurelton. It had remained open through Friday. Snyder County libraries previously announced closures.
All library programs and meeting room bookings are canceled. Fines are waived during the closure. Materials can be returned at library book bins.
According to the release, the library will continue to follow the guidance of local, county and state governments and the recommendations of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Follow any of the three Union County libraries on Facebook for updates.
Members can visit www.unioncountylibraries.org to access online services and materials including eBooks, audiobooks and streaming media.
Users needing assistance can call the library’s technology training services coordinator, Jeff Seebold, at 570-523-1172.