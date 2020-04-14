The Union County Veterans 4th of July parade has been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic a parade organizer said Tuesday morning.
"In the interest of safety for our community, participants and spectators, the Union County Veterans 4th of July Committee has decided to cancel the 2020 Union County Veterans 4th of July Parade," a release from Terry Burke, parade committee president, said.
Burke said organizers have not ruled out doing something later in the year but they are turning their focus to the 2021 parade.
"We wished for this event to be a celebration of the enduring American spirit," Burke wrote. "The American spirit will endure and we will celebrate our military veterans and all of those who worked to keep our communities running safely during this difficult time. We will do this at a more responsible time."