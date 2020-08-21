Union, Montour and Northumberland counties have the three highest COVID-19 infection rates on the state's COVID-19 Early Warning Monitoring dashboard when it comes to new cases per 100,000 residents over the past seven days, one of the metrics used to recommend remote learning for schools.
The database is updated by the state Department of Health each Friday.
Union County, for third week in a row, is the only one of Pennsylvania's 67 counties that falls into the state's "substantial" category, which is more than 100 cases per 100,000 residents over 7 days. State data show Union County's increase of 71 cases from Aug. 14-20 is a rate of 158.5 cases per 100,000 residents.
That is up from the previous seven-day rate of 140.7 from Aug. 7-13.
Montour County (14 new cases over 7 days) is now second behind Union County at 76.8, followed closely by Northumberland County (66 new cases) and its rate of 72.5. Montour's rate nearly tripled last week, while Northumberland County's dropped with eight fewer cases in the most recent seven-day window.
Snyder County had 14 cases over the past week, a rate of 34.5 cases per 100,000 residents.
Statewide, the incident rate per 100,000 residents dropped last week from 43.7 to 34.8. There were 1,142 fewer cases statewide from Aug. 14-20 than from Aug. 7-13.
Both public school districts in Union County — Lewisburg and Mifflinburg — delayed the start of school until after Labor Day after the county was placed in the "substantial" category two weeks ago.