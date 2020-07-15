SUNBURY — The Live United Live Music Festival being held at Spyglass Ridge Winery on Aug. 29 is postponed until 2021 due to COVID-19 concerns, according to United Way and winery officials.
"After much deliberation with our event planning team, our artists, hosts, and other stakeholders; we have decided to reschedule our Live United Live Music Festival hosted at Spyglass Ridge Winery," United Way official Joanne Sloneem said. "In aligning with Governor Tom Wolf’s recommendations on large gatherings and events, we feel that it is in the best interest of all those involved to move the event to a later date to ensure the safety of everyone."
The Blues Traveler concert that was scheduled for Aug. 20 at the winery has been postponed to Aug. 7, 2021.
The United Way event, originally set for June 6, will benefit youth mental health awareness and initiatives in Columbia, Montour, Northumberland, Snyder and Union counties. It was supposed to run from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. in the first all-day concert at Spyglass.
Greater Susquehanna Valley President and CEO Joanne Troutman announced in May the date was changed to Aug. 29.
The original line-up included Firehouse, Kip Winger, Eric Martin, George Lynch, Jack Russel’s Great White, Warrant, Dokken and April Wine.
"We are saddened and disappointed to not be able to bring this event to fruition this year but we are happy to be solidifying a new date in the weeks to come," Sloneem said.
All current tickets are valid to the rescheduled event and refunds can be issued by contacting the United Way at jsloneem@gsvuw.org.