Eleven new COVID-19 cases in the Valley were part of another 849 statewide, the state Department of Health announced on Wednesday afternoon.
Wednesday's data pushed the state total to 92,148. The 11 new local cases were in Northumberland County (6), Snyder County (3) and Union County (2). The additional confirmed infections have been driven in large part by the 230-case increase in Allegheny County and 90 additional confirmed infections in Philadelphia, health officials said.
Also on Wednesday, Gov. Tom Wolf was pressured to extend a moratorium on evictions.
Statewide, there were 25 COVID-19-related deaths, pushing the death toll to 6,812. There were no new deaths in the Valley, but the state did list two more deaths related to long-term care facilities in Northumberland County.
The number of patients hospitalized also increased on Wednesday. Statewide there are now 649 patients in state hospitals with COVID-19, an increase of 11 from Tuesday. There are also 100 patients on ventilators, up 2 from Tuesday.
With the new cases in Northumberland and Union counties, the cumulative total locally is 579: 334 in Northumberland County, 98 in Union, 76 in Montour and 71 in Snyder.
Across the Valley, COVID-19 cases have been confirmed at 7 long-term care facilities, three each in Northumberland and Union counties and one in Snyder County. There have been 54 residents and eight workers who tested positive in Northumberland County facilities; 3 residents at a Snyder County facility and 1 resident and two employees in Union County.
In nursing and personal care homes, there are 18,060 resident cases of COVID-19, and 3,380 cases among employees, for a total of 21,440 at 727 distinct facilities in 52 counties. Out of Pennsylvania's total deaths, 4,663 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities.
Concerns out west
Pittsburgh and the rest of Allegheny County reported a near-record number of new coronavirus infections Wednesday as state health officials expressed concern about the situation in southwestern Pennsylvania, but made no move to reimpose pandemic restrictions in border counties that are also seeing increased spread.
Infections are rising sharply in border counties like Beaver, Butler, Washington and Westmoreland, and Pennsylvania’s health secretary, Dr. Rachel Levine, had signaled that mitigation measures were on the way, according to local officials who spoke with her. But Levine's spokesperson said nothing was imminent.
Several GOP-controlled counties ringing Allegheny, including Butler and Washington, are challenging the legal authority of Levine's boss, Wolf, a Democrat, to order businesses to close.
Diana Irey Vaughan, Republican chairperson of the Washington County Board of Commissioners, said the county would not move on its own to shut down businesses, even if it had the authority to do so.
“At some point, there has to be personal responsibility,” Vaughan said.
Butler and Washington are among the plaintiffs in a federal lawsuit, filed in May and still pending, that challenged the constitutionality of Wolf’s statewide shutdown of businesses deemed “non-life-sustaining.” Wolf has since lifted many restrictions, and courts have consistently rejected challenges to his power to order businesses to close during the pandemic.
Moratorium
The Wolf administration is facing more calls to extend a moratorium on evictions that is set to expire Friday.
A coalition of 55 advocacy groups sent a letter to Wolf on Wednesday urging him to extend the moratorium indefinitely, warning of a “massive wave” of evictions and homelessness if it is allowed to lapse.
“In the middle of an unprecedented global pandemic, the ability to shelter and be safe at home is lifesaving, something that shouldn’t be reserved just for those wealthy enough to continue paying rent,” said the letter, which was signed by a variety of housing, labor, racial justice, health care and other advocacy groups.
On Tuesday, 45 House Democrats joined 20 of their Senate counterparts in asking Wolf for an extension. The administration had said it planned to reassess the moratorium ahead of its expiration.
Landlords have been waging a legal fight against the moratorium, saying they are hard-pressed to keep up with taxes, insurance, utilities, maintenance and mortgage payments without the ability to enforce lease agreements. The Supreme Court has yet to rule in the case.