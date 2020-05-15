SUNBURY — Eight teachers in the Shikellamy school district will no longer have jobs as of June 12 as the school board voted Thursday to furlough the educators in an effort to close a $2.5 million budget deficit.
Superintendent Jason Bendle said the furloughs are a tough decision and the district needed to find ways to save money. The district also voted to seek an architect to move forward with a consolidation plan which would include repurposing Beck Elementary School and could save the district $1.5 million. Bendle and other administrators pooled funds and made a combined $35,000 donation to the district.
According to emails acquired through Right to Know requests, the president of the teachers’ union, Michelle Erdman, speaking on behalf of the union May 8, rejected a pay freeze that administrators said could have saved the district $450,000 and four to five teaching positions. Erdman said the district was already benefitting financially from a previous teachers contract.
"At this point, we take a stand that we could never recoup and make it up," Erdman wrote. "Some families are also impacted by COVID-19 and the current economical situation."
The Daily Item on Thursday sent a mass email to Erdman and the district's 204 teachers asking for comment on when the vote took place and what the vote count was. Teachers who responded did not want to be identified. Bendle and school directors were copied on the email. None responded.
Fifteen members of the community spoke during the public comment portion of Thursday's meeting and asked directors to table the decisions to furlough teachers and move forward on the school consolidation plan.
The district is eliminating 11 teacher positions, eight are elementary school level, two are business and one is a high school physical education position. Bendle said only eight of the teachers would be furloughed; two of the positions would be eliminated through attrition and one would come back as a virtual academy teacher.
Directors also voted to eliminate four paraprofessional positions.
Class sizes will not grow next year with the loss of the teachers, Wiest and Bendle said.
Bendle said with no changes to district expenditures, the Shikellamy School District can make it two to three years before going broke.
"State and federal funding are not keeping pace with expenditures. For the future of Shikellamy, significant changes are needed and very tough decisions will have to be made to reduce expenditures. We either do it now or later and if it is later, it will be much worse."
The board also approved the hiring of Brian Manning as the new district business manager after current business manager Dave Sinopoli retires on July 1.
Manning, who will earn $95,000, said he was thankful for the opportunity.