Northumberland and Union counties accounted for 15 new COVID-19 cases in Monday's data released from the state Department of Health, which announced 521 new cases statewide.
Also on Monday, Bloomsburg University reported 49 new cases, the largest single-day increase at the school, and Bucknell reported one new case.
State health officials also increased the number of deaths at long-term care facilities in Northumberland County to 32, an increase of two, but did not increase the total number of deaths in the county. The state has routinely taken several days to consolidate data from various databases.
There were no new deaths announced statewide for the second day in a row, a first for the state since March 19-20, when there was just one case in the state. There have been 7,673 deaths related to the novel coronavirus since March, including 45 in the Valley. There have been 5,189 deaths linked to long-term care facilities in Pennsylvania.
On Monday, the state announced another nine cases in Northumberland County and six in Union. The state removed one case from Montour County as it continues to investigate each case. There have now been 1,354 local COVID cases: 681 in Northumberland, 377 in Union, 164 in Snyder and 132 in Montour.
Of the 45 deaths locally, 34 have been in residents from Northumberland County, five in Montour, four in Union and two in Snyder.
To date, there have now been 134,025 cases in Pennsylvania residents, of which the state estimates 82 percent have recovered. Of the state's total, 25,532 cases have been linked to long-term care facilities.
All 85 inmates involved in an outbreak at the U.S. Penitentiary (USP) in Lewisburg have recovered, according to the federal Bureau of Prisons. Eight staff workers are still positive with the virus and one has recovered. USP Allenwood facilities report eight total cases, including only one inmate, who has recovered, and four active cases among staff members.
Hospitalizations
The number of COVID-19 patients hospitalized in the state increased slightly. According to state health officials, 505 patients across the state are in hospitals, up six from Sunday's total and below the peak of more than 2,000 in April. The number of patients on ventilators increased to 78. There are 21 patients in Valley hospitals. There are 10 patients at Geisinger Medical Center, six at Evangelical Community Hospital — including one on a ventilator — and five at Geisinger-Shamokin.
Long-term care facilities
In Northumberland County long-term care facilities, there are 245 cases — 184 residents and 61 staffers — in six facilities, an increase of 3 cases over the past 24 hours. Of Northumberland County's total, 150 — 95 residents and 55 staffers — are from Milton Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, which also accounts for 23 of the county’s 32 deaths in such facilities. One staffer at one Montour County facility has tested positive, while four residents and two staffers at one Snyder County facility and three residents and three staffers at four Union County facilities have tested positive. No deaths have been reported in Montour, Snyder or Union facilities.
Positivity rate drops again
The statewide percent-positivity went down to 3.2% from 3.4% last week. Counties with concerning percent-positivity include Columbia (13.5%), Armstrong (8.3%), Perry (6.9%), Northumberland (6.7%), Potter (5.9%), Beaver (5.7%), Dauphin (5.3%), Fulton (5.3%), and York (5.0%).
“Our percent positivity decreased again this week, representing the fifth straight week that the percent positivity has decreased,” Gov. Tom Wolf said. “This is a testament that our actions are working, but we still have more work to do. The virus is still circulating, and we must continue to wear masks, practice social distancing and avoid large gatherings to keep our numbers low, stop the spread and allow more freedom.”
As of Thursday, Aug. 27, the state has seen a seven-day case increase of 4,165; the previous seven-day increase was 4,518, indicating a 353-case decrease across the state over the past week.
Restaurants
Wolf gave no hint Monday that he is considering relaxing restrictions on restaurant and bar capacity, which he limited to 25% in July amid a resurgence of the virus linked, by some contact tracing data, to people eating and drinking in bars and restaurants or working in them.
Asked if he had any plans to relax those restrictions as colder weather increasingly prevents outdoor seating, Wolf on Monday said he is focused on getting children back to school, “and anything we do to take our eyes off that ball is going to be a problem.”
Wolf also ordered nightclubs to shut down and bars to close, unless they also offer dine-in meals.
University cases
Susquehanna University still has no reported cases of COVID-19, while Bucknell's total increased to 11 and Bloomsburg University's increased to 168.
Bucknell now has eight positive cases among students and three among faculty. A staff member at the school tested positive on Saturday, according to the school's COVID-19 dashboard
At Bloomsburg, one faculty member and 167 students have tested positive. Of the students, 133 live off-campus and nine are isolated at home and recovering. Last week, the school announced its plan to move all instruction online due to the outbreak.