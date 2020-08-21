All four Valley counties had at least 3 new COVID-19 cases on Friday and a third Union County resident has died from complications of the novel coronavirus, according to the latest data released by the state Department of Health.
There were 16 new COVID-19 cases locally on Friday and 693 statewide. The state has now had 127,633 cases since the DOH began tracking data in March. The state estimates that 80 percent of patients who have been diagnosed have already recovered.
State health officials added one new death to Union County's total on the county-by-county database — the first death in the county since June 6 — and another to Northumberland County's long-term care facility database. The nursing home database shows 28 deaths in Northumberland County facilities, but 22 in the county-wide database. It has taken the state several days to reconcile the different databases as it has tracked the virus. There are no deaths linked to nursing home facilities in Montour, Snyder and Union counties.
In Northumberland County, there are 204 cases — 154 residents and 50 staffers — in five facilities. One staffer at one Montour County facility has tested positive, while four residents and two staffers at one Snyder County facility and three residents and three staffers at four Union County facilities have tested positive. Deaths have only been recorded in Northumberland County facilities. In nursing and personal care homes, there are 20,594 resident cases of COVID-19, and 4,336 cases among employees.
There are seven new cases in Northumberland County on Friday — including four in long-term care facilities — and three cases each in Montour, Snyder and Union counties.
The Valley has had 1,205 cases of the novel coronavirus since March, including 602 cases in Northumberland County, 347 in Union, 134 in Snyder and 122 in Montour. On Friday, there were 14 counties without any new cases. Philadelphia County had the largest increase statewide on Friday with 82 new cases.
Of the Valley's cases, 217 are linked to 11 long-term care facilities, an increase of four since Thursday.
Twenty new deaths statewide on Friday pushed the total deaths to 7,558. Of that total, 5,121 have occurred at long-term care facilities.
There were no new active COVID-19 cases among inmates and staff at USP Lewisburg according to the Federal Bureau of Prison's database as of noon Friday.
That brings the total of positive cases at USP Lewisburg to 93 since the first cases were announced on Aug. 1. There are 40 active cases — 33 inmates and seven staffers — and 53 who have already recovered, including 52 inmates. At USP Allenwood, there are three active cases among the facilities — three staffers. Three staffers and one inmate have already recovered.
The most recent data from the DOH shows 510 residents remain hospitalized for COIVD-19 statewide, a total that includes 93 on ventilators. There are nine patients hospitalized at Geisinger, including one on a ventilator, while eight patients are hospitalized at Evangelical Community Hospital in Lewisburg.