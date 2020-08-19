The number of deaths at long-term care facilities related to COVID-19 more than doubled in Northumberland County on Wednesday as the state continued to reconcile data from a series of databases used to track the novel coronavirus.
The state Department of Health announced another 17 COVID-19 cases in the Valley.
A day after the state's weekly facility-specific database of long-term care facility cases showed 13 deaths at the Milton Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, the state's county-wide database of facilities jumped from 13 to 27. The state's separate database updated daily with cases and new deaths did not add the surge in deaths on Wednesday. Since health officials began releasing data in March, it has taken several days for the several databases to match up cases and deaths.
Of the 17 new cases, a dozen were in Union County. On Tuesday, the federal Bureau of Prisons (BOP) added 12 active inmate cases to USP-Lewisburg. As of this morning, the BOP confirmed 30 active cases among inmates and five among staffers.
Statewide, there were 570 new cases on Wednesday, pushing the statewide total to 126,149. The state estimates 79 percent of Pennsylvania residents who have tested positive — about 99,658 — have already recovered.
Philadelphia County had the most new cases Wednesday with 81. There were 17 counties with no new cases.
There are 7,523 total deaths attributed to COVID-19, an increase of 24 new deaths. Of that total, 5,104 have been linked to long-term care facilities.
Locally, the rest of the new cases were in Northumberland (4) and Snyder (1) counties. Since March, there have been 1,157 cases in the region: 590 in Northumberland County, 322 in Union, 129 in Snyder and 116 in Montour.
Of those cases, 213 are linked to 11 long-term care facilities. On Tuesday, the state confirmed 73 resident cases and 36 cases among staffers at Milton Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. Wednesday, an attorney for the facility confirmed 16 deaths since the outbreak began nearly two weeks ago.
In Northumberland County, there are 200 cases in Northumberland County — 154 residents and 46 staffers — in five facilities. One staffer at one Montour County facility has tested positive, while four residents and two staffers at one Snyder County facility and three residents and three staffers at four Union County facilities have tested positive. Deaths have only been recorded in Northumberland County facilities.
There have been 1,368,318 patients who have tested negative to date.
Thirteen patients are hospitalized with the novel coronavirus at Geisinger Medical Center in Danville, two of them on ventilators. Seven patients are also being treated at Evangelical, two fewer than Monday. None of Evangelical's patients are on ventilators. Statewide, 548 patients are being treated for the virus in hospitals. There are 94 patients on ventilators statewide.