SUNBURY — Eighteen residents of Sunbury Sunshine Corners — including 12 that were COVID-19 positive — have been relocated to other facilities after the state Department of Human Services assisted with the emergency removal of the residents on Saturday, state officials said.
Sunbury Sunshine Corners is a licensed personal care home that was serving 21 residents prior to relocation, Erin James, spokesperson for the Department of Human Services said.
According to Sunbury City Administrator Derrick Backer, a resident fell and had to be treated at a Valley hospital. When the patient arrived, they tested positive for COVID-19. That led state officials to the facility, located at 613 Market St., Backer said. Water and sewage issues were also found at the site.
State officials said as of 1 a.m. Sunday 18 residents were successfully relocated to facilities that the Regional Congregate Care Action Team (RCAT) identified and prepared for COVID-19 response and safe cohorting.
"Three residents are currently hospitalized; the hospitalizations preceded the flooding being identified and are unrelated," James said. "They will be relocated as necessary when discharged. Prior to the relocation, Sunbury Sunshine Corners was receiving staffing support through the RCAT due to COVID-19 cases among staff. At this time, there are 12 confirmed cases among residents."
The facility is now temporarily closed, James said.
"All residents will be cohorted and quarantined in line with COVID-19 mitigation guidance," James said. "Residents will remain at alternative care sites at least for the duration of recommended COVID-19 incubation and exposure guidelines. Sunbury Sunshine Corners will not be permitted to return residents to the site until the flooding and code concerns are corrected and the space is thoroughly cleaned and sanitized."
The Department of Health, the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency (PEMA), and health system partners will continue to monitor residents and the situation closely through the RCAT, James said.
"If Sunbury Sunshine Corners administration fails to make a habitable space that meets code and regulatory requirements, DHS will work with residents to ensure they are able to transition to a new facility," James said.
In June the facility received a report from the state Department of Human Services which showed the operations of the home were in compliance after fixing a minor violation that was reported in April.
The violation had nothing to do with the building itself, according to the report.
Northumberland County Commissioner Sam Schiccatano said Monday the county's Area's Agency on Aging was notified Saturday of the situation and county officials worked with the state to make sure residents had a place to go.
Ashley Olivera, 29, of Sunbury, had a relative staying in the facility and was able to see her placed on a bus and sent to a facility in Luzerne County, she said.
"The state officials only told us so much on Saturday," she said Tuesday. "I received a call she was being transferred to a facility in Wilkes-Barre and they mentioned the building was being shut down and it was being sanitized."
Olivera said she drove to the facility to attempt to see her aunt.
"It had been weeks since we all saw her because of COVID," she said. "So we were fortunate to get to see her being put on a bus and sent to another facility."
Since the departure, Olivera said she has been in contact with the facility and her aunt.
"The place has been great to us but we are concerned because my aunt is confused about what is happening," Olivera said.
Olivera said she contacted the city code office in December with complaints but was told nothing could be done as it was a state issue.
Olivera said she contacted the state and provided information at that time.
Backer said the city's code department is working with state officials, and code officers had visited the property in the past.
"There have been violations in the past and brought to the attention of the code department," Backer said. "All of those issues had been resolved."
Backer said the property will be getting evaluated by a third-party state inspector in the next few days.