The state's Department of Health announced 180 new COVID-19 deaths on Tuesday — the highest one-day total in more than six months — and another 113 residents entered Pennsylvania hospitals according to the latest data released from state health officials.
The 180 deaths announced statewide on Tuesday — which includes nine new deaths in the Valley — is the most since May 14. There are seven new deaths in Northumberland County and one each in Snyder and Union counties.
The DOH said there were 5,676 new COVID cases across the state, including 115 in the four Valley counties.
On Sept. 20, there were 400 Pennsylvania patients hospitalized statewide. That number is now 4,744 residents in the hospital due to COVID-19, state health officials reported. There were 967 residents being treated in the ICU, and 524 on ventilators, up 25 from Monday.
There are 105 active cases at Watsontown Nursing and Rehabilitation Center according to an update from facility administrator Melissa Polito on Tuesday morning. There are 82 residents who have tested positive and 23 staffers. Watsontown Nursing is owned by Bedrock Care, which also owns Milton Nursing and Rehabilitation. The Milton facility had a COVID outbreak among residents and staff in September.
Locally, there were 115 new cases, 53 in Northumberland County, 30 in Union County, 25 in Snyder and seven in Montour. There were 17 counties with at least 100 new cases on Tuesday.
There have been 1,027 cases at Valley nursing homes, including 826 residents and 201 staffers. To date, there have been 757 long-term care facility cases (607 among residents) in Northumberland County, 109 (91) in Snyder, 105 (84 residents) in Montour and 56 (44 residents) in Union County. There were 14 new cases at Valley nursing homes.
One hundred and 33 deaths have been linked to Valley long-term care facilities, 107 in Northumberland County, 15 in Snyder, eight in Montour and three in Union.
There are 138 patients being treated at local hospitals, an increase of two from Monday. Geisinger Medical Center in Danville was treating 89 patients, including 26 in the ICU. The hospital was also treating 11 patients on ventilators, up two from Monday. At Geisinger Shamokin, there were 10 patients being treated, including three in the ICU. Evangelical Community Hospital had 39 patients hospitalized — an increase of two — including 11 in the ICU and three on ventilators.
Since March, there have been 2,836,445 negative tests statewide, including 19,763 in Union County, 17,480 in Northumberland County, 8,575 in Montour County and 6,754 in Snyder County.
Prisons, state center
The number of active cases at the State Center at Selinsgrove increased slightly in the latest update. The Department of Human Services shows 30 active cases at the Selinsgrove Center, including 12 residents and 18 staffers.
SCI-Coal Township reported 52 active cases, 33 among inmates. In 24 state prisons, there were 1,897 cases, including 1,339 among inmates. There are 39 new inmate cases statewide. The numbers at Coal Township have remained steady since Friday.
The Bureau of Prison's federal dashboard showed 236 active cases at four facilities in Union County.
There are now 126 active inmate cases at the U.S. Penitentiary (USP) in Allenwood along with eight staff cases. At Allenwood’s medium-security Federal Correctional Institution there were 94 cases, 88 among inmates. At the low-security site there were three active cases, all among staff members. USP-Lewisburg had five active cases among staff members.
One inmate and one staffer have recovered at Allenwood’s low-security unit, while 116 inmates and 12 staffers have recovered at the medium-security unit. Seven inmates and two staffers have recovered at USP-Allenwood, while 86 inmates and 13 staff members at USP-Lewisburg have recovered.