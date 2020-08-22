Nineteen residents of Milton Nursing and Rehabilitation Center died as of Thursday due to an outbreak of COVID-19, according to an update from an attorney serving the facility’s parent company.
“This has all been quite devastating to everyone and we truly grieve for their loss,” attorney Steven Weiner said. Weiner serves as counsel for Bedrock Care of New York.
As of Friday, 62 of the facility’s remaining 68 residents were COVID-positive, Weiner said. An additional 48 staff are also positive and in quarantine, Weiner said. The Department of Health said the first cases in the outbreak were identified through testing on Aug. 3.
The toll of deaths caused by the outbreak had been 16 as of Wednesday, Weiner said previously. State Department of Health data maintains the count at 13, which won’t be updated until later this coming week.
Emergency caregivers are working to transfer out all of the remaining 68 residents.
“Transfers will continue until all residents have been moved. At that time the building will undergo a deep clean,” Weiner said, adding that the company aims to return all of the transferred residents back into the nursing center.
According to the Department of Health, 31 residents in total have since transferred out of the facility as of 3:30 p.m. Friday. Twelve residents were to be transferred Friday to local hospitals, Weiner said.
A sixth round of COVID-19 testing is planned for residents and staff on Tuesday and Wednesday, respectively.