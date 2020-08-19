Two Bucknell University students isolated off-campus after testing positive for COVID-19, according to a university spokesman.
All students moving onto campus must submit two negative tests before receiving their room key.
“(One of the students) actually took three tests. Two were negative, but the result received from the second test was delayed and it ended up being positive. The university responded to the positive result in accordance with its public COVID-19 response plan. The student is isolating off campus,” Mike Ferlazzo, director of media relations, said.
Bloomsburg University also announced today that nine more students had tested positive for the virus. On Tuesday, the university revealed that one of its students tested positive Monday. Last week, students and faculty were alerted that a staff member had been infected.
Bucknell’s COVID-19 response protocol requires that students who test positive during the semester to quarantine for two weeks off-campus. The plan identified the site online as a local hotel but Ferlazzo clarified it is no longer operating as such. They can also choose to return home.
Ferlazzo wouldn’t say if either of the students were symptomatic, citing privacy regulations. He said there are no active cases of COVID-19 among staff.
Bucknell University President John Bravman acknowledged one of the positive cases in an email to faculty on Aug. 12.
“As students continue to arrive, we are faced with the reality that despite all possible precautions, there will inevitably be positive cases on campus. Indeed, there has been one already. A student received a positive test, notified the university and was quickly moved to isolation. Bucknell is not immune to the reality of this pandemic, but we have seen that our process is working,” Bravman wrote.
Students began moving onto campus last week and classes began Monday.
Bucknell University operates a contact tracing program dedicated to informing members of the campus community only if they’ve been exposed to COVID-19. The state operates a contact tracing program statewide.
University employees contact the student or employee who contracted the disease and look to determine who they’d maintained “close contact” with on campus in order to inform those individuals, according to Bravman’s email. The university defines “close contact” as being within 6 feet of an infected person for at least 15 minutes.
Bucknell launched a COVID-19 case tracker available publicly at www.bucknell.edu/life-bucknell/fall-reopening/covid-19-dashboard. The dashboard is updated weekly and provides a breakdown on the number of tests performed and active cases among both students and staff.
According to the dashboard, 4,375 tests were performed last week among students and staff. The dashboard presently shows one active case of COVID-19 among students, indicating the second case was discovered this week and isn’t yet reflected in the university’s online data system.
Nine more cases at Bloomsburg University
Nine more Bloomsburg University students have tested positive for COVID-19, school officials announced Wednesday.
There have been 10 total student infections and one employee case at the university. Four students have tested negative.
The university also announced the school bookstore will be closed until Monday. A temporary location will be set up outside and book sales will be available for offsite pickup.
The school announced it would provide a weekly update next Wednesday on its online coronavirus hub, bloom.edu/coronavirus.
In Wednesday’s report, school officials said, “We are impressed by the number of students, faculty and staff who are adhering to our requirement that everyone wear a mask, practice proper social distancing and wash hands frequently.”