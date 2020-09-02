There are 20 new COVID-19 cases in the Valley according to the state Department of Health, as the statewide case total surpassed 135,000 with 816 new cases on Wednesday.
State health officials did not add any deaths to the overall database for the Valley but did increase Northumberland County's long-term care facility total to 37 in a separate database. Twenty-eight of those deaths have been linked to the Milton Rehabilitation and Nursing Center.
Also on Wednesday, Bloomsburg University revealed 50 new cases, including a second case in a faculty or staff member, and Southern Columbia Area School District announced its plan to start using a hybrid learning model in response to Columbia County's increase in cases.
On Wednesday, the state announced 11 new cases in Northumberland County, four in Montour and Union counties and one new case in Snyder County. There have now been 1,397 local COVID cases: 703 in Northumberland, 390 in Union, 167 in Snyder and 137 in Montour. Of the Valley's cases, 260 are tied to long-term care facilities in the region.
Statewide, there were 816 new cases and 21 deaths in the latest data release. Since March, there have been, 135,611 cases and 7,712 deaths due to the novel coronavirus. There have been 48 deaths in the Valley, including 35 in Northumberland County, six in Union, five in Montour and two in Snyder.
Across Pennsylvania, 164,110 tests have been conducted over the past week with 4,760 positive cases, a 2.9 percent positivity rate. The state reports 1,552,085 patients have tested negative to date
The number of COVID-19 patients hospitalized in the state increased on Wednesday. According to state health officials, 550 patients across the state are in hospitals, up 22 from Tuesday's total and below the peak of more than 2,000 in April. The number of patients on ventilators is 67. There are 23 patients in Valley hospitals. There are 12 patients at Geisinger Medical Center, six at Evangelical Community Hospital and five at Geisinger-Shamokin.
Congregate facilities
All 85 inmates involved in an outbreak at the U.S. Penitentiary (USP) in Lewisburg have recovered, according to the federal Bureau of Prisons. Eight staff workers are still positive with the virus and one has recovered. USP Allenwood facilities report eight total cases, including only one inmate, who has recovered, and four active cases among staff members.
In Northumberland County long-term care facilities, there are 245 cases — 184 residents and 62 staffers — in six facilities, an increase of one staff infection. One staffer at one Montour County facility has tested positive, while four residents and two staffers at one Snyder County facility and three residents and four staffers at four Union County facilities have tested positive. There was one new positive case of a worker at a Union County facility.
Case increases trend younger
The department is seeing significant increases in the number of COVID-19 cases among younger age groups, particularly 19 to 24-year-olds. An alert was sent to healthcare providers about the changing COVID-19 case demographics, as there are more cases in younger age groups than in those 50-64 and 65+. The following regions saw significant increases among 19 to 24-year-olds in each month from April to August 31:
SE – Nearly 5 percent of cases in April to approximately 18 percent of cases in August;
NC – Approximately 7 percent of cases in April to approximately 25 percent of cases in August;
NE – 6 percent of cases in April to approximately 20 percent of cases in August;
SW – Approximately 5 percent of cases in April to 13 percent of cases in August;
SC – Approximately 7 percent of cases in April to nearly 14 percent of cases in August; and
NW– Nearly 7 percent of cases in April to approximately 11 percent of cases in August.
Southern Columbia hybrid
Following the Labor Day holiday on Monday, students in Southern Columbia Area School District will move to a hybrid learning model for at least two weeks, according to a video released Wednesday by Superintendent Jim Becker.
"Due to the increased transmission rates of COVID-19 to the substantial level for Columbia County, Southern Columbia Area School District will transition to a hybrid learning model for all students participating," in in-person education, Becker said in a video addressing the district.
Students with last names starting in A through L will attend in-person Tuesday and Wednesday and students with last names starting with M through Z will attend virtual classes. The name-based groups switch for Thursday and Friday classes, with students in the M-Z group attending in-person.
The district will re-evaluate case counts and the hybrid model Sept. 16, a day when all students will attend classes virtually, Becker said.
For the full two-week hybrid schedule or to watch Becker's video, visit the school's website http://www.scasd.us/.
College cases
Bloomsburg University has confirmed 218 cases of COVID-19 since returning to class in mid-August.
The school revealed 49 new student cases and one new employee case in Wednesday's update. University officials update their COVID-19 dashboard three times a week, on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.
The Bloomsburg cases are predominantly in off-campus students (165). Thirteen students are isolated at home.
The university shifted to an online instruction model starting Monday due to the outbreak.
Also on Wednesday, Bucknell University was reporting four active on-campus cases — two students and two faculty/staff — and 11 total on-campus cases. The school has administered 14,591 tests to students, faculty and staff.
Susquehanna University has not had a reported case on campus.