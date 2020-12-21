Pennsylvania had fewer than 10,000 new COVID-19 cases for the fourth day in a row on Monday, the longest stretch since late November according to the state Department of Health.
The key metrics the state watches on its Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard al dropped in the most recent seven-day window that ended Friday. According to the DOH, the positivity testing rate dropped from 16.1 percent to 15.8 percent last week and the incidence rate dropped from 480 to 445.8. There were also 4,371 fewer cases last week than the previous seven-day window.
State health officials announced another 7,887 cases on Monday, although only 138 of those cases are in Philadelphia County, which has been averaging nearly 1,000 cases per day in recent weeks. Locally, there were 210 new cases: 93 in Northumberland County, 52 in Union, 41 in Montour and 24 in Snyder. There were 27 counties with at least 100 new cases.
Montour County's cumulative case total dropped by 54 to 885 as the state DOH continues to reconcile testing data sent from Geisinger to state labs.
There was only one new death in the region, in Union County. Statewide there were 57 new deaths linked to the novel coronavirus.
Hospitalizations increased slightly on Monday after dropping for two consecutive days. As of noon Monday, there are 6,090 residents hospitalized, up 16 from Sunday. There are nos 1,217 residents being treated in intensive care units and 738 being treated on ventilators. The state reports 578 adult ICU beds are open statewide.
Locally, there are 202 patients in three hospitals, an increase of six since Sunday.
At Geisinger in Danville, there were 133 patients, 36 of them in the ICU and 24 on ventilators (up three). There were nine adult ICU beds available.
Geisinger in Shamokin held steady with 11 patients hospitalized, four in the ICU and no COVID-19 patients on ventilators. One adult ICU bed is open
Evangelical Community Hospital reported 58 hospitalizations, up five from Sunday, with 11 patients in the ICE and one person on a ventilator. It has one ICU bed open.
Prisons and state centers
There are more than 300 active cases at four federal prisons in Union County.
According to the Bureau of Prisons, there are 161 active cases at the low-security unit in Allenwood, including 152 inmates. There are 6 inmate and 20 staff cases at the medium-security unit and 14 staff cases at USP-Allenwood. USP-Lewisburg's inmate case total doubled in the BOP's most recent data, to 38 active inmate cases and 11 staff cases.
The Selinsgrove Center saw its case total drop by three employee cases. There are now 45 staff cases and 20 client cases. One more Danville State Hospital resident tested positive, bringing that total to 19. There are also 13 staff members with active infections.
There are still 56 active cases at SCI-Coal Township, including 24 inmates and 32 staffers.
Nursing homes
There were 31 new resident cases linked to long-term care facilities on Monday. There have been 1,374 cases and 175 deaths in 30 Valley nursing homes. There are 25 new resident cases in Northumberland County and three each in Montour and Union counties.
In Northumberland County, 16 facilities have combined for 973 cases (775 residents and 198 staffers) along with 142 deaths. Snyder County has had 134 cases (108 residents, 26 staffers) and 18 deaths at two facilities. In Montour County, there have been 153 cases (127 residents, 26 staffers) and eight deaths at five locations. There have been 114 cases (89 residents, 25 staffers) and eight deaths at seven Union County facilities.
At Watsontown Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, 97 of 125 residents have tested positive and 55 have successfully recovered, according to the facility's update on Sunday morning. Sixty staff members have tested positive and 48 of them have returned to work. According to a company spokesman, there have been 15 deaths at the facility.
At Mount Carmel Nursing and Rehabilitation, there were 36 active cases, 20 among residents and 16 among staff, according to the facility's report on Friday. There have been 152 confirmed cases at the center, including 96 among residents.