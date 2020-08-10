The Department of Health (DOH) announced 601 new COVID-19 cases on Monday — its smallest increase in a week — and reported another 24 cases in the Valley, including 13 in Union County and nine in Northumberland County.
State officials also announced three more COVID-19 related deaths statewide — none in the Valley — on Monday.
Statewide, there have now been 119,453 cases since the state began tracking data in March. Of that total, DOH estimates 77 percent — about 92,000 patients — have already recovered.
Locally, there were 13 new cases in Union County, nine in Northumberland County and two in Snyder. According to the state data, there have been 921 cases in the four Valley counties: 475 in Northumberland County, 238 in Union, 106 in Snyder County and 102 in Montour. Montour County did not report any new cases on Monday.
A surge in Valley cases has been fueled largely by outbreaks at U.S. Penitentiary (USP) in Lewisburg and long-term care facilities in Northumberland County. According to the state's long-term care facility data, there were 11 new cases at long-term care facilities in Northumberland County, including seven residents and four workers on Monday. The 11 cases do not match the nine-case increase in the county. State health officials have repeatedly said it takes a few days to reconcile all of the data it receives.
In Northumberland County long-term care facilities, 99 residents and 22 workers have been infected at five facilities. Three workers and two residents at four Union County facilities have been infected and one worker and no residents have been infected in one Montour County facility. In Snyder County, four residents and two workers have been infected in one facility.
There have been no deaths reported from nursing homes in Snyder, Union or Montour counties. All nine Valley deaths tied to long-term care facilities have been in Northumberland County.
Milton Rehabilitation and Nursing Center is reporting 24 positive cases with 83 tests pending. ManorCare-Sunbury is reporting two positive cases among residents and two more among employees. The center says 44 residents have recovered.
The federal Bureau of Prisons (BOP) reports 19 "active" cases at USP Lewisburg, 18 among inmates and one staffer. According to BOP data, there have been 54 infections total in the prison, with 34 inmates and one worker recovering. At nearby Allenwood, one inmate and 2 staffers have active cases.
The BOP reports that Lewisburg has tested 306 inmates with two tests outstanding and 51 positives. At Allenwood, there have been 295 tests, 3 positives and one outstanding test.
The state has confirmed 7,317 deaths related to the virus, including 4,974 tied to long-term care facilities.
Twenty Valley residents have died due to the virus: 13 in Northumberland County, three in Montour and two in Snyder and Union counties.
In Pennsylvania, 591 people are hospitalized with COVID-19. There are 108 people being treated for the disease on ventilators in Pennsylvania, an increase of five from the previous day.
Allegheny and Philadelphia counties continue to have the most new cases, but their numbers have dropped. On Monday, Allegheny County had 75 cases, while Philadelphia had 68. Both have been routinely more than 100 over the past month or so.
Statewide, there were 18 counties without any new cases on Monday.