Pennsylvania surpassed 150,000 COVID-19 cases and 8,000 deaths over the weekend, with the state Department of Health announcing another 967 cases and 48 deaths in its two-day totals released today.
The DOH announced 2 days worth of data today, including another spike at long-term care facilities in Northumberland County and a fourth death in Snyder County.
The state also began allowing increased capacity at restaurants today, Bloomsburg University reported five new cases, the fewest it has reported in a single update since the outbreak at the school began.
Locally, there were 47 new cases in the latest dataset, including 26 in Northumberland County. There are also 11 new cases in Snyder County, eight in Union and two in Montour. In the separate long-term care facility database, there are 26 cases new at an unidentified long-term care facility in Northumberland County. The state's facility-specific database is updated on Tuesdays.
Statewide, there have now been 150,812 cases and 8,004 deaths. The state announced 234 cases Sunday and 733 today.
Of the state's deaths, 5,353 have been linked to long-term care facilities, including 42 in Northumberland County.
The new cases in the Valley over the weekend pushed the local total of cases to 1,776.
Northumberland County has the most cases (887), deaths (48). In Union County, there have been 459 cases and six deaths. In Snyder County, there have been 266 cases and four deaths and 164 Montour County residents have been infected and five have died.
There was another sharp drop in the number of patients hospitalized across the state. There are 418 people hospitalized in Pennsylvania, well below the peak of nearly 2,800 in April There are 59 people being treated on ventilators, up 12 from Saturday. Across the Valley 22 people being treated — 10 at Geisinger Medical Center in Danville, seven at Geisinger Shamokin and five at Evangelical Community Hospital in Lewisburg. None are on ventilators
There are 22,279 resident cases of COVID-19 and 4,882 employee cases at 960 long-term care facilities in the state.
There have been 387 cases in Valley long-term care facilities, including 313 in Northumberland County. In Northumberland County long-term care facilities, there have been 243 residents and 70 staffers — in seven facilities. A staffer at one Montour County facility has tested positive, while 45 residents and seven staffers at one Snyder County facility and 15 residents and six staffers at five Union County facilities have tested positive.
Restaurant capacity increases
Pennsylvania restaurants are permitted to seat more patrons inside, and can serve alcohol an hour later than originally planned, under new public health orders that took effect Monday.
Restaurants are now permitted to increase indoor occupancy from 25% to half of capacity after the Wolf administration relaxed restrictions that were imposed more than two months ago in response to rising infection rates in some virus hot spots in Pennsylvania.
Establishments that want to increase capacity must certify to the state that they are complying with all public health guidelines. Those restaurants will appear in a searchable state database called Open & Certified Pennsylvania, the administration said.
The Wolf administration had planned to force bars and restaurants to stop selling alcohol at 10 p.m. as of Monday, saying it wanted to discourage people from congregating, particularly young people who have been contracting the virus at elevated rates.
But the administration changed last call to 11 p.m. after getting pushback from restaurant and bar owners. The administration said the change also brings Pennsylvania in line with other states.
College cases
Bloomsburg University's 5-student increase was the smallest single-day increase since it announced it's first student cases Aug. 19. The school has reported 346 student cases and two employee cases, as of Sept. 21.
Both employees and 319 of the students have completed required isolation. There are 15 students isolating on campus, 11 positives in off-campus students and one student has gone home.
Bucknell University's online dashboard is showing 18 total cumulative positives on campus and three active cases. All three active cases and 14 of the total cases are students.
Susquehanna University will make its weekly update to its dashboard Tuesday. It currently shows no on-campus cases.