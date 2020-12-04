SUNBURY — Three employees in the Northumberland County Courthouse tested positive for COVID-19 in the last week, according to President Judge Charles Saylor.
Two employees in the court administration tested positive—one last week and one on Tuesday—and one security guard tested positive this week. One employee in the court administration has a pending test and is likely negative and another security guard who worked with the other guard was sent home and temporarily replaced, Saylor confirmed.
"Cautiously, those in contact with this individual (in court administration) were directed by me to stay at home until Monday to see if they develop a fever (or other symptoms)," Saylor said on Friday. "They will have to be tested if any symptoms develop."
The security person has been sent home and temporarily replaced, said Saylor.
The court has not been affected with operations except jury trials, which have been cancelled for December, said the judge.
"Safety protocols remain in place, and Zoom, videoconferencing, and telephonic means are utilized to cut down on people in the courthouse," Saylor said.
Register & Recorder Tina Mertz said her office will be closed to the office effective immediately.
"Due to increasing numbers of COVID positive cases in the courthouse, I have decided to lessen foot traffic to the public," said Mertz. "Attorneys, title searchers, and marraige licenses will be appointment only. Please call the office at 570-988-4141 for appointments or questions."
Earlier this week, the county commissioners closed down all other county buildings to the public starting on Wednesday until at least Jan. 4.
Commissioners Sam Schiccatano, Joe Klebon and Kymberley Best said they made the "proactive" strategy to close down the administration building and human services complex, both in Sunbury, and the career center in Shamokin due to a spike in COVID-19 cases in the county and state. The county courthouse in Sunbury will remain open at this time at Saylor's discretion.
The commissioners said are following the model they adopted in March when they shut down the county buildings during the first wave of the novel coronavirus. Employees will continue to work and any business or information at the Sunbury locations that need to be addressed can be dropped off in containers or directed to the security officer on duty, the commissioners said.
The human services building employees will work in teams on a rotating two-week schedule with one team working from the office, one team working at home, and one team on call, the commissioners said.