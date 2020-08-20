Twenty-two of the Valley's 32 new COVID-19 cases announced Thursday afternoon were located in Union County due in part to five new cases reported out of the federal prisons.
The state Department of Health added another two deaths to Northumberland County's county-by-county data, but the number is still less than the state is reporting in its separate long-term care facility database. The state maintains several different databases, including a facility-specific chart related to long-term care facilities updated weekly.
State health officials announced another 791 new cases on Thursday, bringing the statewide total to 126,940. Allegheny is reporting an increase of 100 cases and Philadelphia is reporting an increase of 109 cases. There were 11 counties without a new case Thursday.
There have been 7,538 total deaths attributed to COVID-19 statewide, an increase of 15 new deaths reported. Of that total, 5,107 have occurred at long-term care facilities.
There are five new active COVID-19 cases among inmates and staff at USP Lewisburg according to the Federal Bureau of Prison's database. The BOP announced three new active inmate cases and two more staff cases in the latest update.
That brings the total of positive cases at USP Lewisburg to 93 since the first cases were announced on Aug. 1. There are 40 active cases — 33 inmates and seven staffers — and 53 who have already recovered, including 52 inmates. At USP Allenwood, there are three active cases among the facilities — three staffers. Three staffers and one inmate have already recovered.
The Valley has had 1,189 cases of the novel coronavirus since March. State Health officials estimate 80 percent of all patients have already recovered. Thursday, there were 32 new local cases, including 22 in Union County, five in Northumberland, three in Montour and two in Snyder. Since March, there have been 595 cases in Northumberland County, 344 in Union, 131 in Snyder and 119 in Montour.
Of those cases, 213 are linked to 11 long-term care facilities, the same number the state database showed Wednesday.
In Northumberland County, there are 200 cases — 152 residents and 48 staffers — in five facilities. One staffer at one Montour County facility has tested positive, while four residents and two staffers at one Snyder County facility and three residents and three staffers at four Union County facilities have tested positive. Deaths have only been recorded in Northumberland County facilities. In nursing and personal care homes, there are 20,522 resident cases of COVID-19, and 4,315 cases among employees.
There have been "significant increases" in the number of COVID-19 cases among younger age groups, particularly 19 to 24-year-olds, according to the DOH. An alert was sent to health care providers about the changing COVID-19 case demographics, as there are more cases in younger age groups than in those 50-64 and 65+. The following regions saw significant increases among 19 to 24-year-olds in each month from April to present in August:
SE – Nearly 5 percent of cases in April to nearly 17 percent of cases so far in August;
NE – 6 percent of cases in April to approximately 16 percent of cases so far in August;
SW – Approximately 5 percent of cases in April to nearly 12 percent of cases so far in August;
SC – Approximately 7 percent of cases in April to nearly 12 percent of cases so far in August;
NW – Nearly 7 percent of cases in April to nearly 10 percent of cases so far in August; and
NC – Approximately 7 percent of cases in April to 9 percent of cases so far in August.
Philadelphia opening restaurants
Philadelphia plans to allow indoor dining to resume and theaters to reopen on Sept. 8, albeit with many restrictions that mirror those previously announced by the state.
Philadelphia Health Commissioner Thomas Farley said the city has seen a steady decrease in the percentage of positive COVID-19 tests. He also said the city has managed to contact trace just under 70% of cases, meaning the city is now meeting or close to meeting the goals for reopening set earlier this summer.
Restaurants will be required to limit indoor seating to 25% capacity, and alcohol may only be served as part of a meal. City bars will remain closed, Farley said.
Theaters will be allowed to reopen with limited capacity of up to 25 people. Patrons will be required to wear masks and no food or drink will be allowed.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.