Pennsylvania registered more than 4,000 new cases for the second day in a row on Wednesday, including 910 cases in Philadelphia County.
Statewide, the Department of Health reported 4,643 new cases, the highest total since Saturday. It was the fourth time in six days with more than 4,000 new cases.
There were 63 new cases in the Valley, including 50 combined in Northumberland and Union counties. There were 31 new cases in Northumberland County, the highest total in a week, while Union County reported 19 new cases. Bucknell University reported nine positive tests on Tuesday, its largest one-day total in more than a month.
There were also eight new cases in Snyder County and five in Montour.
No new deaths were reported in the Valley for the fourth day in a row. There were 48 deaths linked to the novel coronavirus statewide, equalling the total from March 23. March 16 (65 deaths) was the last day with more than 48 deaths reported statewide.
The state has administered 5,797,589 vaccine doses with 2,073,705 residents fully vaccinated. In the Valley, 37,927 residents are fully vaccinated. There were 94,912 doses administered on Tuesday statewide.
Pennsylvania's early warning dashboard also shows the state's positive test rate increased to 9.4 percent over the past week, up from 7.6 percent last week.
DOH officials did not update hospitalization data on its dashboard as of noon Wednesday.
Hospitalizations
There are now 2,425 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in Pennsylvania, up 41 from Tuesday's report. There were 484 patients being treated in intensive care units (ICUs), up 38 from Tuesday, while the number of patients being treated on ventilators decreased by seven to 231.
At Valley hospitals, 73 patients were hospitalized — 20 in ICUs and four on ventilators — up 15 from Tuesday. Geisinger Medical Center in Danville is treating 61 patients. The Danville campus is treating 15 patients in the ICU and four on ventilators. At Geisinger Shamokin there is one patient, who is being treated in the ICU. At Evangelical, the number of admitted patients increased to 12, while four are being treated in the ICU. The individual facility numbers also remained unchanged.
The trend in the 14-day moving average number of hospitalized patients per day is about 4,100 lower than it was at the peak on December 25, 2020. The current 14-day average is also below what it was at the height of the spring peak on May 3, 2020.
On campus
At Bucknell University there are 19 active cases, up eight from Tuesday, including 16 among students. There were nine positive tests on campus Tuesday, the highest one-day total since Feb. 23. There are 61 students in isolation, up 14 from Tuesday.
At Susquehanna University, there were four active cases, three students and one staffer, with two new student cases since Monday. Since Jan. 21, there have been 101 cases on campus, including 87 among students.
Vaccine clinic
The Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency (PEMA) will hold a Regional Vaccination Clinic (RVC) at the Bryce Jordan Center on Penn State’s University Park campus in Centre County beginning Friday.
The site will administer 600 doses per day with more possible when operations ramp up, officials said. “This is a centrally-located site that will serve thousands of people from not only Centre County but also surrounding counties as well," PEMA Director Randy Padfield said.
The site will open to administer vaccines on Friday, April 9, at 11 a.m. with appointments available on April 9, 10, 11 and 12. Beginning April 15, the RVC will operate five days a week from Thursdays through Mondays. The RVC will operate noon to 8 p.m. on weekdays and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekends.
Anyone eligible for a vaccine can make an appointment online or by calling 1-844-545-3450 to make an appointment. The clinic is open to anyone who is eligible regardless of county of residence.
Prisons and state centers
The federal Bureau of Prisons has cleared all 19 active cases at USP-Lewisburg. There are now five total active cases at prisons in Allenwood and Lewisburg, which has just one active inmate case.
There was one inmate case at both the Allenwood Low- and Medium-Security facilities. At USP Allenwood, there were two employee cases and no inmate cases. One inmate has died from COVID-19 at the facility, the only federal inmate death related to COVID in the Valley.
At SCI-Coal Township, there were nine active cases, up one from Tuesday. The state Department of Corrections reports one inmate case and eight employee cases. One inmate has died due to complications from the disease.
There are less than five cases among people receiving services and employees at the Selinsgrove State Center and less than five people have died. The Department of Human Services does not provide specific numbers if they are less than five. There have been 331 cumulative cases at the facility, 231 of them among workers.
There are also fewer than five cases among workers and clients at the Danville State Hospital. There have also been less than five client deaths. There have been 79 cases at the facility, including 39 among clients.
Nursing homes
As of Wednesday, there have been 2,138 confirmed cases of COVID-19 across 35 long-term care facilities in the Valley. There were three new cases and two deaths linked to nursing homes in the latest release, all in Montour County.
In Montour County, there have been 292 resident cases along with 71 staff cases at six facilities.
In Northumberland County, there have been 1,034 resident cases and 256 staff cases at 20 facilities.
At two facilities in Snyder County, 137 residents and 37 staffers have tested positive.
In Union County, there have been 264 resident cases and 49 staff cases at seven facilities.