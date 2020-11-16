HARRISBURG — Pennsylvania had more than 5,000 new COVID-19 cases for the fourth consecutive day on Sunday, but a streak of record totals ended.
The Department of Health announced 5,199 new cases of the novel coronavirus on its dashboard on Sunday, which pushed the statewide total to 265,137. State health officials estimate 70 percent of patients have already recovered.
Locally there were 61 new cases in the Valley, the majority of them in Union County, which surpassed 1,000 total cases.
On Sunday, DOH announced 37 new cases in Union County, 18 in Snyder, 14 in Northumberland and two in Montour.
Another Shikellamy High School staff member has tested positive for COVID-19, and 11 individuals have been quarantined, according to Superintendent Jason Bendle.
Bendle received word Sunday another staff member has tested positive bringing the total number of staff in the district testing positive to four. Shikellamy has a total of 10 cases since school began in September, Bendle said.
The Shikellamy High School closed last week for five days and reopened Thursday and Friday for half days of in-person instruction.
Bendle said the most recent case involves a staff member who has not been in the building since Nov. 10. Bendle said no students were in the building last week and that school will remain open.
Bendle said he spoke with the Department of health and the state did not recommend closing the school.
"The district has already contacted families of individuals who were considered close contacts for quarantine purposed," Bendle said.
Bendle said the total number of people 19 people are quarantined since the first case was reported by a staff member almost two weeks ago.
“According to the Department of Health anyone within six feet for more than 15 minutes must be quarantined,” he said. “These people will be out for 14 days.”
Bendle said the district continues to work with the Department of Health and will continue its health and safety plan, which includes wearing face-coverings and isolating/removing anyone with symptoms.
“If your child displays any symptoms or has had direct contact to someone who has tested positive, please keep your child home and the school will work with you to provide your child’s schoolwork,” he said. “We are grateful to our faculty, staff, and students for their diligence and focus on following our Health and Safety Plan.”