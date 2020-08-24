There are 10 new COVID-19 cases in the Valley today, the lowest increase in three weeks, as the state added 426 cases of the novel coronavirus to its statewide database.
Bucknell University updated its COVID-19 online dashboard on Monday reflecting there are now five students and one staff member who tested positive for the respiratory disease. That’s up from one case, a student, as previously reflected by the dashboard.
A university spokesman late last week confirmed there were two such cases amongst students before this latest update.
Susquehanna University has had no positive cases since students began returning to campus last week. Bloomsburg University has had 11 cases — 10 among students — according to its last update on Thursday.
Statewide, there was just one new death, while the number of hospitalizations increased slightly across Pennsylvania.
Since the state began tracking data in March, there have now been 129,474 cases of COVID-19, with the state Department of Health estimating 80 percent of residents have already recovered. There have been 7,759 deaths statewide, 5,127 linked to long-term care facilities.
Over the past week — between August 17 and August 23 — the state has conducted 157,052 tests with 4,588 positive cases.
Three of four Valley counties had new COVID-19 cases on Monday. The 10 new COVID-19 cases in the Valley including six in Northumberland County, and two each in Snyder and Union counties. There were no new cases in Montour County for the third day in a row. The Valley has had 1,257 cases of the novel coronavirus since March, including 631 cases in Northumberland County, 361 in Union, 142 in Snyder and 123 in Montour.
Of the Valley's cases, 244 have been linked to long-term care facilities and 107 to federal prison facilities in Union County. According to the federal Bureau of Prisons, there are no new cases at federal facilities in Allenwood or Lewisburg. There are still 45 active cases at Allenwood and Lewisburg while 57 inmates or staffers who tested positive have already recovered.
In nursing and personal care homes statewide, there are 20,730 resident cases of COVID-19, and 4,394 cases among employees. There were no new Valley cases or deaths tied to long-term care facilities.
The nursing home database shows 28 deaths in Northumberland County facilities, but 24 in the county-wide database. It has taken the state several days to reconcile the different databases as it has tracked the virus. There are no deaths linked to nursing home facilities in Montour, Snyder and Union counties.
In Northumberland County facilities, there are 244 cases — 173 residents and 58 staffers — in five facilities. One staffer at one Montour County facility has tested positive, while four residents and two staffers at one Snyder County facility and four residents and three staffers at four Union County facilities have tested positive. Deaths have only been recorded in Northumberland County facilities.
The number of COVID-19 patients hospitalized increased for the second day in a row. According to state health officials, 17 more patients were hospitalized over the past 24 hours, with 518 across the state in hospitals, well below the peak of more 2,000 in April. The number of patients on ventilators dropped to 71, down four from Sunday's data. There are 22 patients in Valley hospitals, including one on a ventilator in Geisinger. There are eight patients at Evangelical Community Hospital and Geisinger and five at Geisinger-Shamokin.