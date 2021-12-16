There are 52 active COVID-19 cases among inmates at the Unites States Penitentiary in Allenwood, including 34 new cases since Wednesday.
Locally, the Department of Health added 185 new COVID cases in the Valley on Thursday, the second time in three days with at least 180 cases in the four-county region.
Statewide, DOH officials registered 7,358 new cases, the third day in a row with between 7,300 and 7,500 new cases. State Health officials also added 105 COVID-related deaths on Thursday, the third day in a row with at least 100 deaths.
In December there have been 1,574 deaths, including more than 1,000 in the last 10 days.
There were two deaths of Snyder County residents linked to the coronavirus, the 41st and 42nd deaths in the Valley this month.
In the Valley, there were 185 new cases, the ninth time in 10 days with at least 100 cases. State Health officials recorded 89 new cases in Northumberland County, 45 in Snyder, 31 in Union and 20 in Montour. Northumberland County has had at least 80 new cases in each of the past three days and Montour's report is its highest since the county also had 20 cases on Oct. 13.
All 67 Pennsylvania counties continued to see high community transmission of the disease on Thursday, meaning at least 100 new cases per 100,000 residents over the previous seven days, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Nationwide, 78.27 percent of counties are showing high levels of transmission down 1.18 percent from Wednesday, and 2.08 percent are showing low levels.
There were new cases in all 67 counties in Thursday's report, including 25 with at least 100. There were two counties — Lancaster and Montgomery — with at least 500 new cases.
There have been 16.2 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in Pennsylvania, including 1.9 million booster shots.
As of noon, the state Department of Health had not updated all of the COVID hospitalization data. The DOH reported 4,659 Pennsylvania residents were being treated at hospitals on Friday, up nine.
Prisons, state facilities
COVID-19 infections at federal prisons in Union County and are on the rise and are up slightly at SCI-Coal Township.
There were 35 inmate cases and 14 staff cases — up one —according to the state Department of Corrections (DOC) at SCI-Coal. Statewide, there were 189 inmate cases — down 51 — and 247 staff cases — up two.
At the U.S. Penitentiary (USP) in Lewisburg, there were no active cases after the federal Bureau of Prisons cleared both inmate cases in the federal data over the past two weeks. There was one staff case at USP Allenwood, along with 52 inmate cases, up 34 inmate cases since Wednesday. At the nearby low-security unit, there were two staff cases, and five inmate cases at the medium-security unit, up one.
There were six staff cases and no client cases at the Danville State Hospital, according to the state Department of Human Services (DHS). The Selinsgrove State Center was also reporting five active staff cases. There were no changes in the most recent data at either facility.