The number of Pennsylvanians hospitalized due to COVID-19 remained flat on Thursday as the state Department of Health announced 719 new cases and 36 deaths related to the novel coronavirus.
There were six new cases locally — five in Northumberland County and one in Snyder County. There were no new cases tied to long-term care facilities in the Valley.
Thursday's data pushed the state total of cases to 92,867. The additional confirmed infections have been driven in large part by the increase in Allegheny and Philadelphia counties, which announced another 158 new cases on Thursday. Philadelphia County increased by 161 cases overnight.
Statewide, there were 36 COVID-19-related deaths, pushing the death toll to 6,848. There were no new deaths in the Valley.
The number of patients hospitalized across Pennsylvania remained flat. Statewide there are now 650 patients in state hospitals with COVID-19, an increase of one from Wednesday. There are also 96 patients on ventilators, a decrease of four.
With the new cases in Northumberland and Snyder counties, the cumulative total locally is 584: 339 in Northumberland County, 97 in Union, 76 in Montour and 72 in Snyder. The state reduced Union County's number by one on Thursday, the seventh time the state has reconciled data from that county and reduced the case number.
Across the Valley, COVID-19 cases have been confirmed at 7 long-term care facilities, three each in Northumberland and Union counties and one in Snyder County. There have been 54 residents and eight workers who tested positive in Northumberland County facilities; 3 residents at a Snyder County facility and 1 resident and two employees in Union County. There were no new cases announced Thursday.
In nursing and personal care homes, there are 18,092 resident cases of COVID-19, and 3,396 cases among employees, for a total of 21,488 at 732 distinct facilities in 52 counties. Out of Pennsylvania's total deaths, 4,667 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities.