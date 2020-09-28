There were another 80 COVID-19 cases in the Valley over the weekend, according to the state Department of Health's update on Monday, as the Valley surpassed 2,000 cases since the first case was confirmed in late March.
Susquehanna University now has two lab-confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus and the school initiated quarantine procedures after a positive wastewater test on Monday.
Statewide, the DOH announced another 1,594 cases in a two-day dataset — 918 new cases reported on Sunday and 676 Monday — bringing the statewide total to 156,826. All 67 counties in Pennsylvania have cases of COVID-19.
The increase of 80 cases over the weekend, pushed the Valley to 2,003 cases; 1,039 in Northumberland, 475 in Union, 315 in Snyder and 174 in Montour. The Valley had its first overall case — in Montour County — on March 21. It took 144 days — from March 21 to Aug. 12 — to confirm 1,000 cases locally. It took 47 days to go from 1,000 to 2,000 in the Valley.
There are 112 active COVID-19 cases at the Mountain View Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Coal Township, according to a letter posted to the center's website on Sunday night. According to the report, there are 85 active resident cases and 27 active staff cases. The facility has had 177 total cases — 117 residents and 50 employees — including those who have already recovered.
Of the Valley's total cases, 513 have been tied to 16 long-term care facilities.
In Northumberland County, there have been 420 cases at eight long-term care facilities — 339 residents and 81 staffers — and 65 in Snyder County — 57 residents and eight staffers. There have also been 16 resident and eight staff cases at six facilities in Union County and two resident and two staff cases at a Montour County location, an increase of three cases.
Over the weekend, 38 more cases were linked to facilities in Northumberland County.
In Monday's two-day data release, there are 63 new cases in Northumberland County, 10 in Snyder, four in Montour and three in Union.
There are 40 active cases at the federal prisons in Union County. According to the Bureau of Prisons' COVID dashboard, there are 30 cases in Allenwood — 23 inmates and seven staffers — and 10 at USP-Lewisburg, all staff members.
In Snyder County, there are five active cases at the Selinsgrove Center according to the state's Department of Human Services' database. There are no cases among the 197 residents of the center and five positive staff cases among 757 employees.
In the Valley, 27 people are hospitalized. There are 13 people hospitalized, one on a ventilator, at Geisinger Medical Center in Danville. Six people are hospitalized at Geisinger Shamokin and eight are being treated at Evangelical Community Hospital in Lewisburg, according to the state data. No patients are on ventilators at Shamokin or Evangelical.
There are 18 more Pennsylvania residents hospitalized with the virus — 462 in Monday's report compared to 444 in Saturday's data. There was a decrease in the number of patients on ventilators: There are now 56 ventilators in use statewide to treat COVID-19 patients, down four from Saturday.
Since the state began tracking data in March, there have 8,107 deaths. One more death due to complications from the novel coronavirus was confirmed in Northumberland County. There have been 70 deaths in the Valley, including 55 in Northumberland County, six in Union, five in Montour and four in Snyder.
Bloomsburg University reported three new positive cases. The school issues reports three times a week. Monday's increase was the second-lowest since the university began reporting on Aug. 19.
Susquehanna University enacted residence area quarantine procedures at 3:37 p.m. Monday for Reed East following the positive wastewater test. Student residents at the complex have been asked to quarantine in their rooms and only authorized personnel are allowed to enter the facility. The university will update its online dashboard today and the second lab-confirmed case will be included in its reporting.
Bucknell University reported no new cases since last week. However, two cases are no longer considered active. The school has one active case and has had 18 cases total, 14 of them among students.