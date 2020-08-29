Northumberland and Snyder counties both have nine new COVID-19 cases according to the latest data released from the state Department of Health on Saturday morning. The increases come as the state removed five cases from Union County's increase announced Friday.
Statewide, there were 843 new cases, pushing the total number of cases across Pennsylvania since March to 132,834. There were another 16 deaths confirmed Saturday. Philadelphia County is reporting an increase of 109 cases.
There were also three new deaths locally, two in Northumberland County and one in Montour.
The number of deaths statewide increased to 7,671 people who have died from complications due to the novel coronavirus. Of that total, 5,186 have been tied to long-term care facilities. Of the Valley's 45 total deaths, 30 of them have been linked to nursing homes in Northumberland County, including 23 at Milton Rehabilitation and Nursing Center.
Montour County did not have any new cases in the latest data release. Locally, there have now been 1,324 cases: 668 in Northumberland County, 367 in Union, 160 in Snyder and 129 in Montour. State health officials estimate 82 percent of all patients testing positive since March have already recovered.
Mount Carmel Area and Bloomsburg school districts were the first schools in the Valley to report positive cases among students. Both districts made the announcement Friday after beginning classes on Monday.
There have been 45 deaths in the Valley related to COVID-19, 34 in Northumberland County, five in Montour, four in Union and two in Snyder County.
Hospitalizations
The number of COVID-19 patients hospitalized in the state dropped again on Saturday. According to state health officials, 509 patients across the state are in hospitals, down 16 from Thursday's total and below the peak of more than 2,000 in April. The number of patients on ventilators increased to 78. There are 22 patients in Valley hospitals. There are 11 patients at Geisinger Medical Center, six at Evangelical Community Hospital — including one on a ventilator — and five at Geisinger-Shamokin.
Congregate facilities
Of the Valley’s cases, 255 have been linked to long-term care facilities and 102 to federal prison facilities in Union County. There were no new cases at nursing homes or prisons in the latest data.
In Northumberland County facilities, there are 242 cases — 182 residents and 60 staffers — in six facilities. Of Northumberland County's total, 150 — 95 residents and 55 staffers — are from the Milton nursing center. One staffer at one Montour County facility has tested positive, while four residents and two staffers at one Snyder County facility and three residents and three staffers at four Union County facilities have tested positive. No deaths have been reported in Montour, Snyder or Union facilities.
In Pennsylvania nursing and personal care homes statewide, there are 20,979 resident cases of COVID-19, and 4,478 cases among employees.
There are no active inmate cases at federal prison facilities in Union County. All 12 active cases at prisons in Allenwood and Lewisburg are among staffers, four in Allenwood and eight in Lewisburg. There have been 102 cases at the facilities, with 90 recovered, including 86 inmates.