The state Department of Health announced nine new COVID-19 cases in the Valley on Wednesday, the smallest increase locally since Aug. 2. Statewide, there were 501 cases and 19 deaths announced in the latest data release.
There was one new death announced locally — in Northumberland County — and 19 statewide, pushing the state total to 7,624 patients who have died from complications due to the novel coronavirus. Of that total, 5,155 — 68 percent — have been tied to long-term care facilities. Of the Valley's 41 total deaths, 30 of them have been linked to nursing homes in Northumberland County, including 23 at Milton Rehabilitation and Nursing center.
There have been 130,536 cases since March and state health officials estimate 81 percent have already recovered.
The number of COVID-19 patients hospitalized dropped slightly. According to state health officials, 537 patients across the state are in hospitals, down six from Tuesday and well below the peak of more 2,000 in April. The number of patients on ventilators increased to 80, down two. There are 21 patients in Valley hospitals, including one on a ventilator in Geisinger. There are eight patients at Evangelical Community Hospital and Geisinger and five at Geisinger-Shamokin.
Between Aug. 19 and Aug. 25 the state has administered 156,132 tests with 4,456 positive cases, a positivity rate of 2.9 percent.
Wednesday's statewide data release shows four new cases in Snyder County, three in Northumberland and two in Montour County. There were no new cases in Union County, which has been at 359 for four days — after the state pulled back two cases announced Sunday. The Valley has had 1,274 cases since March: 641 in Northumberland, 359 in Union, 148 in Snyder and 126 in Montour.
There are 98 new cases in Phildelphia County, accounting for nearly a quarter of Wednesday's new cases. Columbia County, where there are at least 49 cases among students at Bloomsburg University, there were 14 new cases. Nineteen counties had no new cases.
Of the Valley’s cases, 251 have been linked to long-term care facilities and 102 to federal prison facilities in Union County.
The nursing home database now shows 30 deaths in Northumberland County facilities, up two from Tuesday. In Northumberland County facilities, there are 238 cases — 179 residents and 59 staffers — in five facilities. That is an increase of four cases from Tuesday, three residents and one staffer. Of Northumberland County's total, 150 — 145 residents and 55 staffers — are from the Milton nursing center. One staffer at one Montour County facility has tested positive, while four residents and two staffers at one Snyder County facility and three residents and three staffers at four Union County facilities have tested positive. No deaths have been reported in Montour, Snyder or Union facilities.
According to the federal Bureau of Prisons, there are no new cases at federal facilities in Allenwood or Lewisburg. There are still 38 active cases at the federal facilities. The number of active inmate cases at USP Lewisburg dropped from 33 to 26. There are still eight active cases among staffers at USP Lewisburg and 4 at the Allenwood facilities.
In Pennsylvania nursing and personal care homes statewide, there are 20,835 resident cases of COVID-19, and 4,428 cases among employees.