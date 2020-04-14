More than 900 inmates will be transferred to U.S. Penitentiary at Lewisburg from a medium-security prison in Estill, S.C., that was severely damaged by a tornado on Monday.
The decision to relocate all the inmates to the Lewisburg facility for an estimated 18 months to 24 months means the Bureau of Prisons (BOP) will not be using the Union County prison as a northeastern regional quarantine unit amid the coronavirus pandemic as was announced late last week, Local 148 president Andy Kline said.
Yet it still poses issues for the 400 staff members at Lewisburg, including the 170 corrections officers, he said.
"Clearly this was was not something that was planned for or prepared for and, given our reduced staffing levels, will make this an extreme challenge" for Lewisburg staff who currently oversee about 500 inmates, Kline said.
He could not recall in the history of the BOP any large-scale inmate movement into a single facility at one time.
"It's never been done before as far as we can tell, and while there's a pandemic," Kline said. "I'm concerned that we have adequate staffing and I'm still concerned about the virus."
Kline said he has been informed no additional staff will be sent to help out at Lewisburg, despite the facility having recently lost 30 of its staff members to federal prisons in New York and Ohio where several staff and inmates have been infected with COVID-19.
"We have to prepare for the possible introduction of sick inmates from FCI Estill," he said, adding that he doesn't know if Lewisburg has the resources to deal with the mass influx of prisoners that will soon arrive. "We can only hope these inmates were properly screened, quarantined and cared for medically prior to the tornado taking out the institution."
As of Tuesday afternoon, 14 federal inmates have died from coronavirus and another 446 inmates and 248 staff have confirmed positive test results for the disease. None of the infected were at FCI Estill, N.C., according to the BOP website.