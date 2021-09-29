State Health officials recorded 97 deaths linked to COVID-19 on Wednesday, the highest one-day total in more than seven months.
The Department of Health registered 4,570 new cases, the ninth consecutive day with at least 3,000 new cases and the eighth over that span with more than 4,000.
The 97 deaths announced Wednesday match the total from Feb. 23. Over the past two days, DOH officials have registered 172 deaths statewide. There was a COVID-related death reported in Northumberland County, the fifth death in the county in the last week.
In the region, there were 81 new cases, including 40 in Northumberland County, 19 in Snyder, 13 in Union and nine in Montour. There have been at least 50 new cases in the Valley in 27 of 29 days in September.
There were six new cases at Valley nursing homes in Wednesday's update, two resident cases each in Montour, Snyder and Union counties. There have been 2,262 cases linked to long-term care facilities in the Valley since the pandemic began in March 2020.
All 67 counties in Pennsylvania have high levels of community transmission of COVID, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which means they are all seeing at least 100 new cases per 100,000 residents over the previous seven days.
Sixty-six of 67 counties reported new cases on Tuesday — Sullivan County had one case removed as the state reconciles testing data — with 17 reporting at least 100 new cases. Allegheny County had 417 new cases, while Lancaster and Philadelphia counties both had more than 200.
State health officials reported more than 12.7 million doses of a COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Pennsylvania. The latest data show 68.6 percent of Pennsylvanians over 18 are fully vaccinated. In the Valley, 86,904 residents are fully vaccinated.
Hospitalizations
As of noon Wednesday, there were 2,843 patients in Pennsylvania hospitals with COVID-19 symptoms, up 65 from Tuesday. Hospitalizations have increased by more than 1,000 this month; there were 1,835 patients hospitalized on Sept. 1.
On July 13, the number of COVID patients hospitalized across the state was 243.
Of those hospitalized, 681 were being treated in intensive care units (ICUs) — up 15 — and 376 were being treated on ventilators, up 20 from Tuesday.
Among 105 patients undergoing treatment in Valley medical facilities for COVID-19 — down five from Tuesday — there were 24 patients in intensive care units at Geisinger in Danville, eight at Evangelical Community Hospital near Lewisburg, and none at Geisinger-Shamokin.
Geisinger’s Danville location was also treating 13 patients on ventilators.
At Geisinger’s main campus in Danville, there were 63 COVID-19 positive patients. There were 28 patients at Evangelical and 14 at Geisinger-Shamokin.
According to Evangelical hospital, 20 of the 28 patients hospitalized are unvaccinated, including seven of eight being treated in the ICU.
On campus
Bucknell University is reporting 20 active cases on campus in its update Wednesday morning. According to the university's dashboard, 14 students and 6 staff members are positive.
The university is reporting 10 students are in isolation, 97.7 percent of students are vaccinated and 94.4 percent of campus community is vaccinated.
At Susquehanna, there are five active cases: Three students and two staffers. The university reports that 95.4 percent of campus community is vaccinated, including 96 percent of students.
Prisons, state facilities
There are 15 active COVID cases at federal and state prisons in the Valley according to the state Department of Corrections and the federal Bureau of Prisons.
On Wednesday, the state reported nine staff cases at the state prison — down one — along with one new active inmate case. Statewide, there were 45 inmate cases. There were 117 staff cases across the state, including 29 at SCI Cambria.
There were five active cases at the prisons in Union County. There are two inmate cases at the low-security unit at Allenwood, along with one staff case at the medium-security unit and two more staff cases at USP-Allenwod. There were no active cases at USP Lewisburg.
USP Lewisburg and USP Allenwood both remained in the Bureau of Prison’s (BOP) Level 3 of COVID modifications on Wednesday. The modifications are based on the facilities’ COVID-19 medical isolation rate, combined percentage of staff and inmate completed vaccinations series, and their respective county transmission rates.
At each level, an infection prevention procedure or modification to operations such as inmate programming and services may be made to mitigate the risk and spread of COVID-19 in accordance with BOP pandemic guidance. BOP pandemic guidance follows and integrates guidance and direction from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, the Department of Justice, and established medical best practices.
The BOP reported 94 of 98 federal prisons were in Level 3 modifications.
There are now 19 active staff cases at the Selinsgrove Center, a one-day increase of 11, according to the Department of Human Services. The state’s report still included less than five cases among residents and the 19 staff cases.
At the North Central Secure Treatment Unit juvenile facility in Danville, there is one case among residents at the girls units. There are no cases among boys or staffers at either facility.
There were less than five staff cases at Danville State Hospital and no cases among clients.