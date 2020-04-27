Pennsylvania health officials announced 885 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, the smallest day-over-day increase this month.
There was just one new case locally — in Montour County — as the state total reached 42,050 cases. The one case in Montour pushes the Valley's total to 202: 48 in Montour, 90 in Northumberland, 33 in Snyder and 31 in Union counties.
All four Valley counties are within the state’s threshold of 50 new cases per 100,000 residents as one of the metrics needed to reopen amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to the latest data released Monday, Montour, Snyder and Union counties are well under the two-week threshold while Northumberland County’s total number of cases is also below the mark.
Montour County has had just four new cases over the past 14 days, which gives the county 21.9 new cases per 100,000 residents based on state data and 2019 Census numbers. In Northumberland County, there have been 42 cases over the past two weeks or 46.2 per 100,000 residents. Snyder County’s nine new cases give the county 22.3 per 100,000 residents. Union County has the lowest ratio, with its eight new cases measuring 17.8 cases per 100,000 residents.
The Department of Health also announced another 47 deaths across the state on Monday, increasing the total to 1,597 since the state began tracking data in early March.
All 67 counties in Pennsylvania have cases of COVID-19 and all patients are either in isolation at home or being treated at the hospital.
There are now two positive cases tied to a Northumberland County nursing or personal home. The state database shows one facility now has had a resident and an employee test positive. The state has not announced which nursing homes have had positive cases.
Statewide, there are 7,037 resident cases of COVID-19, and 862 cases among employees, for a total of 7,899 at 441 distinct facilities in 40 counties. Out of the state's 1,597 total deaths, 990 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities.
“As we see the number of new COVID-19 cases continuously change across the state that does not mean we can stop practicing social distancing,” Sec. of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said. “We must continue to stay home to protect ourselves, our families and our community. If you must go out, please make as few trips as possible and wear a mask to protect not only yourself, but others. We need all Pennsylvanians to continue to heed these efforts to protect our vulnerable Pennsylvanians, our health care workers and frontline responders.”