Thirty U.S. Penitentiary at Lewisburg staff members are being sent to prisons in New York City and Ohio that have been significantly impacted by the coronavirus pandemic, a union official said Thursday.
Andy Kline, president of Local 148, said prison staff at the Lewisburg facility was notified Wednesday that 20 employees will be sent to federal prisons in New York City and another 10 staff members will be sent to Elkton, Ohio, to help with short-staffing due to the spread of COVID-19.
As of Wednesday, 253 federal inmates and 85 prison staff, including one staff member at Federal Correctional Institution at Allenwood, have confirmed positive test results for COVID-19 and eight inmates have died from the disease, according to the Bureau of Prisons website.
Staff at the Union County prison was also informed that beginning the week of April 20 USP Lewisburg will become the northeast region's "quarantine holdover" facility for inmates from across the country that are being transferred to federal prisons in the northeast, Kline said.
"Given the current COVID-19 situation nationwide, lack of proper staffing in the Bureau of Prisons (BOP), sick inmates starting to fill hospitals in small communities like Ohio and numerous BOP staff nationwide eligible to retire, the perfect storm we previously described... is now here," said a frustrated Kline who has spoken out about system-wide staff reductions for three years.
"Staff is worried and even afraid for their safety," he added. "We know what we signed up for and agreed to put our lives on the line each and every day at work. But none of us signed up to possibly bring something home that may kill our spouse, children, grandchildren, parents, friends and neighbors."
Kline said BOP officials have not worked with the unions to ensure the safety of all staff.
"Our federal government failed to protect these law enforcement officers nationwide," he said.
