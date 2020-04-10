The U.S. Penitentiary at Allenwood corrections officer who tested positive for COVID-19 had “limited” contact with staff and inmates before learning of the diagnosis, a union official said.
The officer had already submitted his resignation after about six years with plans to leave the Union County facility and take a job at another federal prison before he tested positive, said Brian Hart, president of Local 307.
“The last day he was here was March 25,” Hart said of the man who recognized he was exhibiting symptoms of coronavirus during his days off work.
Hart did not know specifics, including when the unidentified corrections officer tested positive, whether he was hospitalized or what prison he will be working at next.
No one else at Allenwood, including inmates and other corrections officers, has developed any symptoms for COVID-19, he said.
“All we can do is keep washing our hands and wearing masks,” Hart said.