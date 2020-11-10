Pennsylvania set another record for new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday with 4,361 cases statewide along with the highest number of new deaths since early June.
According to data from the Department of Health, there are 111 more people hospitalized across the state than there were on Monday. There are now 1,938 Pennsylvania residents being treated in hospitals for the novel coronavirus, including 189 on ventilators. The number of Valley residents hospitalized remained the same in the latest data release. The state peaked in April with more than 2,800 patients hospitalized, but dropped below 450 in late September.
Fifty-nine new cases were also announced in the Valley on Tuesday, including 29 in Northumberland County and 13 each in Snyder and Union counties. There were also four new cases in Montour County. Twelve of Pennsylvania's 67 counties had at least 100 new cases on Tuesday. Philadelphia County had 932.
Both Susquehanna and Bucknell universities are seeing increases in positive cases.
Susquehanna, after not having any cases on Friday, now has nine active cases and students living in Smith and Reed East halls are under the university's quarantine and testing protocols. At Bucknell, there are 26 active cases and 36 students are isolated. Bucknell announced Sunday it would shift to in-person instruction this week.
The 4,361 cases statewide are the most single-day cases announced by state health officials, who began tracking data in early March. It breaks the record of 4,035, announced on Saturday. The six highest single-day totals of new COVID-19 cases have been the last six days. There have now been at least 2,700 cases for the past eight days.
The state announced 62 deaths on Tuesday, the most statewide since June 5. There was one new death in Northumberland County, the 114th in that county. Of the Valley's 154 deaths, 128 are tied to long-term care facilities. Overall, there have been 114 deaths in Northumberland County, 18 in Snyder, 12 in Montour and 11 in Union.
Statewide, there have now been 238,657 cases since March and 9,086 deaths. State health officials report there have been 2,470,785 negative tests in Pennsylvania. Between Nov. 3 and Nov. 9, the state reported 329,919 tests with 18,670 positive cases.
Since March, there have been 3,586 cases in the Valley: 1,791 in Northumberland, 585 in Union, 591 in Snyder and 346 in Montour County.
Fifty-two residents are being treated for the virus in Valley hospitals, a number that remained steady on Tuesday. There are 33 patients, seven on ventilators, at Geisinger Medical Center in Danville, six patients at Geisinger-Shamokin and 13 at Evangelical Community Hospital in Lewisburg. No patients are being treated on ventilators at the Shamokin and Lewisburg facilities.
Of the Valley's cases, 790 of them are linked to long-term care facilities, according to the state’s nursing home database.
Since the state began tracking the pandemic in March, there have been 543 cases at 10 Northumberland County long-term care facilities (411 patients, 132 staffers), 102 in Montour County (82 residents, 20 staffers), 99 in Snyder County (83 residents, 16 staffers) and 46 in Union County (36 residents, 10 staffers). There were no new cases at Valley nursing homes in the latest data release.
Three Valley school districts — Midd-West, Selinsgrove and Shamokin — have some students out of school this week. All K-12 students in Selinsgrove shifted to remote learning today, while Midd-West High School students are in the second week of a scheduled two-week remote schedule. Shikellamy high school students will also study remotely this week.
Prisons
According to the state Department of Correction's COVID dashboard, there are now 24 active cases at the State Correctional Institution in Coal Township, an increase of one since Monday. There are 20 active cases among inmates and four among staffers. There are 605 active cases, including 368 inmates, across the system.
At four federal facilities in Union County, there were 10 active cases, seven among inmates. Allenwood’s medium-security site has 4 cases, all among inmates. There are three active inmate cases and one staff worker case at the United States Penitentiary (USP) in Allenwood and no active inmate cases and two staff cases at USP-Lewisburg.
Since March, there have been 215 cases at the Valley federal prisons, including 200 among inmates.