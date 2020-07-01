Watsontown Police Chief Rodney Witherite advised attendees of Sunday's protest in the borough to seek medical guidance because first responders at the event may have previously been exposed to COVID-19.
Witherite said some state troopers at the scene had come from barracks where people had tested positive for COVID-19. Earlier in the day, Witherite said several first responders who were tested for COVID-19 returned positive, but he revised the statement after receiving new information this evening. He said he was not aware of any police testing results or whether any civilians presented symptoms or tested positive.
"We are asking anyone at the protest Sunday to get tested," he said.
The news comes as the state police barracks in Milton reopened today after it was shut down Tuesday and decontaminated for COVID-19, according to a public information officer.
Milton troopers were part of the group of law enforcement at Sunday's event in Watsontown. Trooper Angela Bieber would not confirm if any troopers from the Milton station tested positive or whether a trooper who had tested positive worked at the protest. She said she would not comment on "specific individuals or situations."
"I cannot comment on if any troopers that were at the protest have tested positive. I also cannot give medical advice as to whether attendees should be tested. Everyone should refer to CDC and DOH guidelines," Bieber said, citing Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Pennsylvania Department of Health.
The group that planned Sunday’s protest for racial equality, If Not Us, Then Who?, warned its 1,300-plus Facebook followers today about the positive testing and implored all who attended the protest to be tested themselves.
Frank Manzano and Kareem Williams Jr., two members of If Not Us, Then Who?, said attendees were advised to wear masks and maintain social distance, though both acknowledged the latter part is difficult at a protest. They said many protesters were wearing masks while law enforcement and counter-protesters were not.
Manzano and Williams pointed out there were no reports of transmission of COVID-19 at the three prior protests the group held in the Valley and questioned the timing of the reports since the Watsontown protest garnered national attention because of tense moments between protesters and counter-protesters.
“We do not believe we had any direct correlation to the positive test results,” Manzano said.
“As a collective, we’re going to take the time to get tested and quarantine, if necessary. This fight is not over,” Williams said, adding that once members are cleared and healthy, protest events would resume.
According to the CDC, symptoms of COVID-19 can present in an infected person from 2 to 14 days after exposure. Symptoms include fever, coughing, shortness of breath, loss of taste or smell and diarrhea.
Union County Sheriff Ernie Ritter said he learned today about the possible exposures. He and two deputies were at Sunday’s protest and had limited interaction with troopers on scene, he said. Ritter said he and the deputies would get tested.
Northumberland County Sheriff Bob Wolfe said he had all nine sheriff deputies tested as well as himself and two other office staffers. Four members of the Sheriff's Office attended Sunday's protest, he said.
"I felt it was important for the whole department to get tested as a precautionary measure,” he said. "Safety towards our employees is our priority."
Northumberland County Commissioner Sam Schiccatano said he would monitor the results before making decisions on whether or not all courthouse employees should be tested.
Milton Police Chief Curt Zettlemoyer said his department would be following the guidelines and recommendations set by the state for the safety of his officers and community members.
With the virus detected at the Milton state police station, neighboring state police barracks received redirected phone calls placed to the Milton station, according to Bieber, the public information officer. The temporary closure didn’t impact the number of troopers assigned to the Milton station’s patrol zones, she said.
“The station plans on reopening later (today) after decontamination. All calls for service will still be handled,” Bieber said.
Bieber cited statewide data published on the Pennsylvania State Police website that states as of Tuesday, 10 enlisted employees and one civilian employee are currently on leave due to a positive COVID-19 test. There are 16 tests pending results, according to the website.
Twenty-seven state police employees tested positive for the disease statewide to date, 24 of which are enlisted personnel. Sixteen of the employees returned to work as of Tuesday, 14 of whom are enlisted, according to the website. There have been 145 total negative tests, the website states.