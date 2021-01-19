HARRISBURG — Pennsylvania Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine who has led the state’s fight to control the spread of COVID-19 has been tapped to be assistant secretary of health in the Biden Administration. She will be the first openly transgender person named to a position requiring Senate confirmation.
“Dr. Rachel Levine will bring the steady leadership and essential expertise we need to get people through this pandemic — no matter their zip code, race, religion, sexual orientation, gender identity, or disability — and meet the public health needs of our country in this critical moment and beyond. She is a historic and deeply qualified choice to help lead our administration’s health efforts,” President-elect Joe Biden said in a statement announcing the appointment.
Levine joined the Wolf Administration as physician general in 2015 and was named secretary of health in 2017. In that role, she’s led the Department of Health during two statewide public health emergencies -- the opioid epidemic and the COVID-19 pandemic.
State Senate Democratic Leader Jay Costa, D-Allegheny County, said that Levine has been “an invaluable asset” to the state.
“Her wealth of knowledge and experience will benefit the nation’s health department,” he said.
State House Democratic whip Rep. Jordan Harris, D-Philadelphia, said that Levine led the Department of Health’s response during the pandemic with a “calm, straightforward and honest demeanor.”
In making the announcement, Biden’s transition team noted that Levine had been confirmed three times by a state Senate with a Republican majority. “She is poised to become the first openly transgender federal official to be confirmed by the U.S. Senate,” according to the Biden transition announcement.
Her previous posts included: Vice-Chair for Clinical Affairs for the Department of Pediatrics and Chief of the Division of Adolescent Medicine and Eating Disorders at the Penn State Hershey Medical Center.
In addition to her recent posts, Levine is also an accomplished regional and international speaker, and author on the opioid crisis, medical marijuana, adolescent medicine, eating disorders, and LGBTQ+ medicine. Dr. Levine graduated from Harvard College and the Tulane University School of Medicine. She completed her training in Pediatrics and Adolescent Medicine at the Mt. Sinai Medical Center in New York City.