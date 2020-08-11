STATE COLLEGE — The Big Ten became the first of the Power 5 conferences to call off fall sports on Tuesday, officially postponing all regular-season games and conference championships due to the ongoing health and safety concerns related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The decision impacts men’s and women’s cross country, field hockey, football, men’s and women’s soccer, and women’s volleyball. In a release, league officials said would consider all options for fall sports, including possibly playing in the spring.
“The mental and physical health and welfare of our student-athletes has been at the center of every decision we have made regarding the ability to proceed forward,” Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren said in a statement. “As time progressed and after hours of discussion with our Big Ten Task Force for Emerging Infectious Diseases and the Big Ten Sports Medicine Committee, it became abundantly clear that there was too much uncertainty regarding potential medical risks to allow our student-athletes to compete this fall.”
The announcement comes one day after numerous reports surfaced that the Big Ten and its leadership was actively exploring postponing or canceling the upcoming season.
“We know how significant the student-athlete experience can be in shaping the future of the talented young women and men who compete in the Big Ten Conference,” Warren said. “Although that knowledge made this a painstaking decision, it did not make it difficult. While I know our decision today will be disappointing in many ways for our thousands of student-athletes and their families, I am heartened and inspired by their resilience, their insightful and discerning thoughts, and their participation through our conversations to this point. Everyone associated with the Big Ten Conference and its member institutions is committed to getting everyone back to competition as soon as it is safe to do so.”
Last Wednesday, the Big Ten released 10-game, conference-only schedules for its 14 football programs. Ohio State and Illinois were slated to open the conference’s football season on Aug. 3.
College football programs across the country opened fall camp last Thursday and Friday ahead of the 2020 season. Penn State commenced its fall camp last Friday, but Big Ten programs a day later were directed to cease practicing in pads.
“Our primary responsibility is to make the best possible decisions in the interest of our students, faculty and staff,” said Morton Schapiro, Chair of the Big Ten Council of Presidents/Chancellors and Northwestern University President.
This is a developing story. More details will be published when they become available.