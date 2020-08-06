Another 13 COVID-19 cases were announced in the Valley today and the state Department of Health tied another eight cases to long-term care facilities in Northumberland County.
Thursday afternoon, the federal Bureau of Prisons confirmed another three inmate cases at USP Lewisburg. There have now been 46 confirmed inmate cases and 1 staffer since Saturday.
Statewide, there were 807 new cases and 38 deaths announced Thursday, pushing the statewide case total to 116,521. State health officials estimate 76 percent of those testing positive have already recovered.
All four Valley counties had at least one case, including six in Northumberland county, five in Union and one each in Montour and Snyder counties. The state also confirmed another five resident cases and three positives among workers at Northumberland County long-term care facilities. Earlier this week, the Milton Nursing and Rehabilitation Center announced it had five residents test positive for the novel coronavirus with 23 tests still pending.
The state Department of Health (DOH) does not provide specific details on new cases, so there is no way to know how many, if any, of the new cases reported in Union County are related to the prison outbreak.
There have now been 832 cases of the novel coronavirus in the Valley: 427 in Northumberland County, 206 in Union, 101 in Snyder and 98 in Montour.
Allegheny County is reporting an increase of 100 cases and Philadelphia is reporting an increase of 112 cases today. There are 16 counties without any new cases today.
According to state data, there are 663 Pennsylvanians hospitalized with COVID-19, including 98 on ventilators.
There have been 98 confirmed cases of the virus reported from residents or workers at Valley nursing homes. The state has confirmed nine fatalities tied to the facilities, all in Northumberland County.
In Northumberland County long-term care facilities, 70 residents and 16 workers have been infected. Three workers and two residents at four Union County facilities have been infected and one worker and no residents have been infected in one Montour County facility. In Snyder County, four residents and two workers have been infected in one facility.
Statewide, there have been 7,282 deaths since March, including 4,943 tied to long-term care facilities. In nursing and personal care homes statewide, there are 19,799 resident cases of COVID-19, and 4,071 cases among employees. Approximately 8,522 of the state's total cases are in health care workers.
There have been no deaths reported from nursing homes in Snyder, Union or Montour counties.