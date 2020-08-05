The federal Bureau of Prisons announced another nine confirmed COVID-19 cases at USP Lewisburg, including the first case involving a staff member.
The increase at the prison is part of 18 new COVID-19 cases across the Valley on Wednesday, pushing the Valley's total to 100 new cases in the first five days of August. Statewide, the Department of Health confirmed another 705 cases and 12 deaths.
Union County continued to surge upward with another 10 new cases today. The county has had 69 new cases since the first cases were confirmed at USP-Lewisburg over the weekend. The Bureau of Prisons has now confirmed 43 inmates and one staffer have tested positive at USP Lewisburg and two cases at federal facilities in Allenwood. There were no new cases at either Allenwood facility.
The state Department of Health (DOH) does not provide specific details on new cases, so there is no way to know how many, if any, of the 10 new cases reported in Union County are related to the prison outbreak.
Pennsylvania has now seen 115,714 COVID-19 cases since March. State health officials estimate 76 percent of those testing positive have already recovered.
Across the Valley, there were 18 new cases: 10 in Union County, five in Northumberland and three in Montour There have now been 819 cases of the novel coronavirus in the Valley: 421 in Northumberland County, 201 in Union, 100 in Snyder and 97 in Montour.
Philadelphia County had another 88 cases Wednesday with Delaware County reporting another 76. Hard-hit Allegheny County had 70 more cases. There were 23 counties without a new case on Wednesday.
There have been 90 confirmed cases of the virus reported from residents or workers at Valley nursing homes. Two residents were added to the Northumberland County list and one more death was attributed to a long-term care facility in the county.
In Northumberland County long-term care facilities, 65 residents and 13 workers have been infected and nine deaths have been recorded in five facilities. Three workers and two residents at four Union County facilities have been infected and one worker and no residents have been infected in one Montour County facility. In Snyder County, four residents and two workers have been infected in one facility.
Statewide, there have been 7,244 deaths since March, including 4,941 tied to long-term care facilities. In nursing and personal care homes statewide, there are 19,740 resident cases of COVID-19, and 4,047 cases among employees. Approximately 8,460 of the state's total cases are in health care workers.
There have been no deaths reported from nursing homes in Snyder, Union or Montour counties.
State data shows that 639 residents remain hospitalized due to complications of COVID-19 — a drop of 16 from Tuesday — and 102 are on ventilators.