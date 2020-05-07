When Boscov's closed on March 17 due to the coronavirus pandemic, company president and CEO James Boscov did not anticipate it would be nearly two months before business would resume.
"I was expecting to be closed for two to three weeks," the Reading-based retailer said.
On Sunday, Boscov's at the Susquehanna Valley Mall in Monroe Township will be the first of two stores in Pennsylvania to reopen. The other is in Erie which, like Snyder County, is among 24 counties given the go-ahead by Gov. Tom Wolf to begin reopening some business Friday.
"Just in time for Mother's Day," said Boscov, who said the safety and wellbeing of employees and customers is his primary goal. "We know that people will be apprehensive. We want them to feel safe and comfortable."
While Boscov's associates are preparing for a gradual reopening, Susquehanna Valley Mall general manager Margie Deppen was stunned and disheartened to learn Thursday that the shopping mall will not be permitted to reopen as expected on Friday.
Only tenants which has an external entrance, like Boscov's, are allowed to open under the state's rules.
Deppen said staff had been preparing for days to open Friday morning, installing large vinyl dots on the floor to indicate social distancing, shutting down drinking fountains and closing some bathroom stalls, when they received the news.
"We brought back housekeeping staff that we laid off and now we have to lay them off again," she said. "Everyone was geared up for it. The retailers, staff and community. We were doing everything to make it safe."
It's not yet clear when the mall will be permitted to reopen, Deppen said.
Though the statewide shutdown has had a deep economic impact on companies like Boscov's, which furloughed 8,200 employees while continuing to provide medical benefits through the month of May, Boscov said the safety of patrons and staff is his priority.
At the Monroe Township location, a greeter will be at the entrance making sure all customers are wearing masks. Employees will also be masked, he said.
Registers have been scattered throughout the store and plexiglass installed to limit contact, hand sanitizer and gloves will be available and dressing rooms and a play area in the toy department will be closed.
Returned merchandise will be accepted only at the courtesy desk and held for a period of time before being placed back on the shelves, Boscov said.
Customers who want to test mattresses will be laying on disposable paper.
Boscov said he's hopeful the loyal customer base will help bring business back quicker than some large retailers.
"We're a family business. This has been heartbreaking," he said.
Boscov's will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Special shopping hours for vulnerable customers will be 11 a.m. to noon Monday.