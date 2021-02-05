This week started with Bucknell University beginning its spring semester with in-person classes and ended with courses shifted online for at least the next week after the count of active on-campus cases of COVID-19 rose to 38.
Remote learning began Friday and is extended through Feb. 12, Bucknell University President John Bravman announced in an email to students, faculty and staff late Thursday night. A return to in-person learning the week of Feb. 15 is pending.
Though the positive-test rate was slightly less than 1.5% — 25 positives out of 1,703 tests of students, faculty and staff as of 8:36 a.m. Friday — the university moved quickly out of caution to prevent further spread on campus and in the Lewisburg-area community.
The university already sent students home for the remainder of the spring semester for violating protocol, Bravman said.
“As the result of poor individual choices, our campus is already at risk for not completing the semester in person. Whether or not other schools are experiencing something similar does not matter. ‘Mask up or pack up!’ has never been more important and will be enforced,” Bravman said.
Bravman’s directive for remote learning included the following restrictions: students must not gather in groups indoors, face coverings are required at all times in common areas of residence halls and everywhere else on campus, in-person student activities including athletics are canceled.
As of Friday morning, the university's COVID dashboard showed 32 active cases among students and 6 among staff members. That’s up from 22 combined Thursday.
There were 130 students living in isolation so far this week. Isolation housing stood at 52% capacity as of Friday morning’s update. Students in isolation housing either tested positive or have a high likelihood of doing so, which is why the figure doesn't match the case count. This figure doesn't include students quarantining for potential exposure.
Nearly 3,400 students are attending Bucknell in-person this semester. They began returning to Lewisburg on Jan. 29. Classes started Monday. All students are being tested weekly for COVID-19. They had to provide two negative tests before returning to campus for the spring semester. Any student who didn't meet the criteria were tested and isolated, though they're not included in the above total for isolated housing.
Bucknell spokesman Mike Ferlazzo wouldn’t reveal how many students were forced off-campus for violating the Community Responsibility Agreement they agreed to in order to attend in-person.
The agreement, which also extends to faculty and staff, is a pledge to wear masks, maintain social distance, practice good hand hygiene, cover up when sneezing or coughing, following rules for room capacity and walking directions for hallways and stairways, and reporting symptoms and isolation.
Student compliance is “falling,” Bravman noted. He referred to emails from students claiming their peers are behaving with an air of invincibility and are taking a relaxed approach to masking while potentially planning larger gatherings in town.
Earlier this week, the Patriot League announced that Bucknell's men's and women's basketball teams would not play for the next two weekends after Tier 1 positive tests.
“Tier 1 is the highest exposure tier and consists of individuals for whom physical distancing and face coverings are not possible or effective during athletic training or competition,” according to the NCAA. “Examples of relevant individuals include student-athletes, coaches, athletic trainers, physical therapists, medical staff, equipment staff and officials.”
Bucknell began the spring semester two weeks later than normal and is following a revised spring schedule that eliminates spring break. The university also shifted to remote study twice at the end of the fall semester when cases increased. The week of classes heading into Thanksgiving break was either in-person or remote at the discretion of the faculty. The semester finished remotely, as planned, including final exams.