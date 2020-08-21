Leaders at Bucknell, Susquehanna and Penn State universities chided students for failing to abide by virus mitigation standards like masking and social distancing and threatened to cut short in-person attendance for the fall semester if the behaviors continue.
Bucknell University President John Bravman emailed students after the university received multiple reports of “the thoughtless behavior of some — ranging from walking around town without face coverings to having large off-campus gatherings without social distancing.”
“If outbreaks of the virus compromise the ability of our faculty and staff to safely deliver our residential educational experience, or threaten the health and well-being of our Lewisburg neighbors, or burden our local medical facilities and resources, I will end in-person instruction to protect our community, just as I did in March. I truly do not want to do that, but I will if the facts demand such action,” Bravman wrote.
Bucknell students returned to campus beginning last week. About 3,400 students will attend in-person with another 300 attending remotely. Susquehanna and Penn State, among others, also saw campuses reopen last week.
At Bucknell, all students had to submit two negative tests for COVID-19 as a requirement to return in-person. The university’s comprehensive reopening plan includes testing the entire student population again at least once this fall.
Students at Bucknell also were required to sign a Community Responsibility Agreement pledging to follow basic mitigation strategies such as masking and social distancing.
Susan Lantz, vice president for student life, Susquehanna, said students violating the university’s own Community Health Agreement faced having to finish the semester remotely.
“We will send students home,” Lantz said.
A few hours after Susquehanna University held a virtual convocation welcoming new and returning students to the Selinsgrove campus Friday afternoon, administrators announced that one student had been sent home for “violation of our community health agreement,” spokeswoman Amanda O’Rourke said.
The student will complete course remotely, she said.
A “large presence” of Susquehanna staff will be on campus this weekend to intervene when violations are observed.
Penn State President Eric Barron said in a statement on the university’s website that large groups of students were observed gathering outside of East Halls on-campus housing Wednesday. Many weren’t wearing masks or physically distancing, which Barron said violates both the university’s requirements and State College ordinance.
“I ask students flouting the University’s health and safety expectations a simple question: Do you want to be the person responsible for sending everyone home?” Barron said.
“This behavior cannot and will not be tolerated. We have said from the beginning health and safety is our priority, and if the University needs to pivot to fully remote instruction we will,” Barron said.
Buffalo Valley Regional Police Chief Paul Yost said Friday morning that his department hasn’t received complaints of large parties. He noted that the department isn’t currently issuing party permits due to Lewisburg Borough’s emergency declaration. Lewisburg Borough requires permits for private parties where alcohol is served and more than 25 guests are attending.
Two students tested positive for COVID-19 as of Wednesday and were required to isolate off-campus, Mike Ferlazzo, director of media relations, said previously.
At Bloomsburg University, there are 10 student infections and one case of an infected employee. Four students tested negative.
Tom McGuire, the university's director of communications/media relations, said there have been some reports of gatherings in town, but the university has no jurisdiction off campus so any complaints or incidents would be enforced by Bloomsburg police.
"On campus, we have had very good adherence to mask-wearing and social distancing," McGuire said.